But Erdogan's eagerness to defend those like him now amounts to a lack of interest in the rights of everyone else. The square, Erdogan seems to believe, is full of these "white Turks," drinking beer, wearing shoes in mosques, threatening women in hijab (a popular rumor among opponents of the protests), and pledging to return Turkey to the time when people like him were oppressed. Such statements—as typically flamboyant as they are—are also the boilerplate fragments of an out-of-touch politician. The culture war he's engaging in isn't as simple as he expects it to be. Images of police brutality all across the country have offended both religious and secular Turks, and tonight's violence will surely increase that sentiment. Some inherent hypocrisies in Erdogan's behavior could also alienate his supporters.

Take for example Erdogan's time in prison, which will now be weighed against his fervor to imprison journalists, Kurdish activists, military, and, most recently, Gezi Park protesters and the lawyers who would defend them.

Mahir Zeynalov, a Turkish reporter for Today's Zaman newspaper, has written about Erdogan supporters—who he calls the "silent majority"—since the protests began. In an email, I asked him whether Erdogan could lose significant support because of his reaction to the protests. "Definitely there are many of his supporters who criticized him for badly managing and handling the crisis," he wrote. "Some of his supporters say he might have scaled down his rhetoric and that his plan to renovate Taksim is not worth the unrest." More worrisome for Erdogan, as he hides behind divisive rhetoric, is that some in his base share the protester's complaints. "Whatever Erdogan preaches fits the lifestyles of his conservative base," Zeynalov wrote to me, "but they believe he is becoming increasingly intrusive into the lives of people."

Today, on television, the violence in Taksim Square looks like a stand-off between protesters armed with stones and molotov cocktails, and police armed with tear gas and rubber bullets. It was an incomplete picture, at best. But footage of clouds of tear gas and burning cars stand to further polarize the nation, to show those who aren't in the square—AKP supporters—that the protests are violent. Many protesters I spoke to say that only small numbers of people engaged with the police; some suggested this was the result of bad organization, but most thought they were planted to spark violence and discredit the protests.

But worse might be better for the prime minister. With violence as the backdrop, Erdogan can resume his role as the nation's protector and its moral guide. His police become justified in their use of tear gas. Rather than by relating to voters, Erdogan can get their support by scaring them. It may work. In seven months, Turks will head to the polls for local elections. "It's a numbers game," Aydintasbas told me. "He has the masses on his side." All the same, baiting the protester could prove short-sighted: If the unrest harms the Turkish economy—Erdogan's pride and joy—the politics could prove tricky. Perhaps anticipating that, Erdogan’s expressions of concern for the businesses around Taksim have focused not on how the’ve been impacted by the redevelopment (much less by the tear gas) so much as on condemn the protesters for hurting business.