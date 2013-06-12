New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is—by virtue of his billions of dollars and his eagerness to use them to bend policies well outside the five boroughs in his preferred direction—a national figure. So it is no surprise this morning to see him producing one major story of national import and one major story of exclusively local concern. I just wish they could switch places.

The national story is that Bloomberg is urging wealthy Democratic donors in New York to shun the four Democratic senators who did not vote for the federal gun background-checks bill in April. Though there are legitimate questions about the wisdom of Bloomberg’s move—it could endanger the Democrats’ Senate majority, for example—it will surely have the intended effect of advancing the national gun conversation, particularly inside the Beltway (it led Politico’s Playbook today), as the White House gears up for a renewed legislative push. Bloomberg justified his action by telling the New York Times that (in the reporters’ words) “gun deaths had reached such a state of crisis that he needed to force the issue.”

And the local story is that Bloomberg unveiled his $20 billion plan for New York to build floodwalls, a planned community, and even levees (holla, Staten Island!) to prepare the city for another extreme-weather event like last autumn’s Hurricane Sandy, the increasing future likelihood of which has been brought to you—if you believe science—by man-abetted, carbon-related global warming. Unlike with his unabashedly political, extremely provocative guns gambit, Bloomberg spoke the language of technocracy and benevolent management in presenting the plan; he even revealed it not at City Hall but at the once-flooded Brooklyn Navy Yard. “This is a defining challenge of our future,” Bloomberg declared, a statement not of normative hope but of observable fact.

Bloomberg is right about guns and, when he has at other times treated climate change as the political issue it is, he is right about global warming, too. But his emphases are all wrong. While Bloomberg has plenty of actual capital (he is worth some $25 billion and has said he intends to give it all away), he is investing his finite national political capital in a watered-down bill addressing an issue that—it is hard to say this after reading Eli Saslow’s impossibly moving story this weekend about Newtown survivors, but it’s true—is nowhere near as important, by virtually any measure, as climate change is.