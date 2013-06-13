In Detroit, Kevyn Orr, the bankruptcy lawyer-turned-“emergency manager” who Governor Rick Snyder parachuted in this March, has delivered a kick to a city on its knees: In late May, he announced that he is considering selling off the gems of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ (DIA) collection to pay down municipal debt. Cue the anguished protests.

But one commentator took a different stance. “Detroit’s Van Gogh Would Be Better Off in L.A.,” wrote Virginia Postrel over at Bloomberg View. She presents her argument in utilitarian terms: “Great artworks shouldn’t be held hostage by a relatively unpopular museum in a declining region.” The more people can see the art and benefit from it, the more aggregate goodness is disseminated. She went on to write: “The cause of art would be better served if they were sold to institutions in growing cities where museum attendance is more substantial and the visual arts are more appreciated than they’ve ever been in Detroit.” Straightforward enough. But very wrong.

The provenance of an argument usually offers some clues to its merits, and this particular line of reasoning is most often deployed by Western institutions to justify holding onto their imperialist loot. In the nineteenth century, the Earl of Elgin carried off the glorious marble statues and friezes from the Athenian acropolis and installed them in the British Museum. The Greeks are still demanding the return of their cultural patrimony; the Brits continue to argue that more people can see the so-called Elgin Marbles in London. After the excavation of Machu Picchu in 1912, Yale University spent a century at loggerheads with Peru. The school agreed to return its trove of Incan artifacts in 2007, after decades of arguing that they would be better conserved and more accessible to scientists and tourists if they stayed in New Haven. This all stinks slightly of patriarchy, or at least of cultural insensitivity.

Sure, the Detroit case is a little different. The Bruegel and Matisse paintings at issue here don’t inherently belong in Michigan the way Incan bones and ceramics do in Peru. But Postrel’s argument is rooted in a similar elitism. Who’s to say that “the visual arts are more appreciated” in L.A.—or any other coastal metropolis—than in Detroit, just because those cities have more money to spend on them?