



Clark spends the rest of the first hour of the movie embarrassing a bully in a restaurant and saving oil workers from a nasty fire. (His shirt, conveniently, burns off, revealing what fine shape he is in; but as with Bruce Banner, whose shorts somehow expand when he becomes The Hulk, the clothing beneath his waist survives unscathed.) Clark also travels somewhere very cold, for reasons I couldn’t decipher, where he saves the life of Lois Lane (Amy Adams), the hard-as-nails, Pulitzer Prize–winning Daily Planet reporter who senses there is something off about our hero. Adams is a good actress, but she is saddled here with an absurd character who downs scotch and mouths silly lines such as “I get writer’s block if I am not wearing a flak jacket.” It reminds me of the days when the Bond films tried to balance their blatant sexism with unintentionally comic attempts to make the “girls” seem tough.

Pretty soon, Zod lands on Earth, and the second half of the film devolves into tedious big action scenes. The only amusement to be had comes from the Matrix-like tendency of the quasi-immortal characters to engage in pointless hand-to-hand combat and the constant attacks waged by the U.S. military on those same characters—attacks not unlike those in the old Superman show from the ’50s, where the clumsy villain would fire a pistol at Superman, watch the bullets bounce off his chest, and then, as a last gasp, throw the gun at him. But all the action is directed with the same frenetic energy by Snyder, who can’t keep his camera still (it jiggles up and down even when merely following someone walking) and adds portentous sounds effects to everything (a door closes with a riotous crash). Hans Zimmer’s overbearing score doesn’t help.

As for the rest of the movie, it is notable only for its joylessness. Henry Cavill, who plays Clark, makes Christian Bale look like Leslie Nielsen, although this is mostly the fault of the script. The dialogue is rife with “thoughtful” pauses, just to make sure the viewer understands how important everything is.

It is not that we resent Superman—we hardly know him.

The film is all the more disappointing for avoiding some exploration of the relationship between Superman and us Earthlings. In most superhero flicks—from The Dark Knight to Spiderman—the superhero saves the day, only to be resented by the people he has saved. The metropolis would have been wiped off the face of Earth were it not for Spiderman, or whomever, and yet the citizens—usually led by a grumpy news editor—resent their protector. (Nolan took this to especially absurd extremes.)

In the strange world of this film, however, it is not that we resent Superman—we hardly know him. Rather, the question is whether we are morally fit for our savior. Costner’s character repeatedly tells his son that when the world is “ready” he must announce his presence and save us from evil or extinction. But in early scenes, for whatever reason, the world is too immature. The undercurrent is puritanical: The world doesn’t deserve to be saved until it has met some unstated level of goodness. (Oddly, in the film’s one scene where Clark really does seem determined, Costner seems disappointed, and asks him what is wrong with being a simple farmer.)