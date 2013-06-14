"I also understand that you want to keep your secrets, and you need to get intel that, while it doesn't break privacy laws, can be gotten in public places," he said. "Karaoke is great. Get them looped up and singing some of their top hits, you've got a lot of information coming out." Even maids and other service people need to be watched, he said. "Do you know who they are? Do you know what they do?"

Lee started his own consultancy in a suburb of Seattle last year after working eight years for a global risk management firm called Pinkerton. When I followed up with him a week later, I asked whether companies should really be targeting their Chinese employees. He demurred, saying Hispanics, Middle Easterners, and Eastern Europeans can be culprits too—but he noted that the Chinese government's tacit encouragement of intellectual-property theft made them a particular risk. "A lot of it really is driven by a wink and a nod from the government of China," Lee said. "'You want the apple, go ahead, but it's in someone else's yard.'"

Indeed, a number of recent reports, including a high-profile commission headed by former Chinese ambassador Jon Huntsman and former Director of National Intelligence Dennis Blair, have found intellectual property theft on a massive scale in emerging markets—especially China, where it's an official policy of the state. And the drumbeat of news about Chinese industrial espionage has been mounting: Last week, The New York Times described a Shenzhen-based institute that's been accused of bribing U.S.-based researchers to share their findings.

Institutional discrimination against Chinese-Americans, both citizens and new immigrants, has largely been confined to U.S. government research and law-enforcement institutions—most famously in the Wen Ho Lee case in 2000, when a Taiwanese-American was wrongfully accused of stealing nuclear technology from Los Alamos. Most recently, in March, a Chinese national was fired from his job at a NASA contractor after Representative Frank Wolf of Virginia claimed he was a security risk and asked NASA to disclose all its Chinese employees (the suspected thief was later arrested for taking a laptop full of porn, not security secrets).

Surely, intellectual property theft is a greater threat today—what with the Internet, discreet storage devices, and same-day mail services—than it was last century. But the hysteria over such theft is even greater. Are consultants like John Lee capitalizing on this fear, or merely providing a necessary service? Either way, it’s not a stretch to imagine how advice like his could inspire private U.S. companies to profile their Chinese employees.