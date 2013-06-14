A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a film company, Fox Searchlight, should have paid its interns instead of expecting them to work for free. “Like their counterparts in other industries,” explained the New York Times, “the interns took lunch orders, answered phones, arranged other employees’ travel plans, tracked purchase orders, took out the trash and assembled office furniture.”

We here at TNR have been wondering for years who these young people were who were performing these tedious functions in our offices for no charge. In addition to the activities listed by the Times, TNR interns clean the bathrooms, read all the comments on our blog (someone’s got to), and analyze all buy-out offers from hedge funds.

What world does this judge live in? As he himself describes it, it is a world where all of these activities are “usually undertaken by paid employees.” Right. Why, just the other day we saw Rupert Murdoch wielding an allen wrench over the pieces of an Ikea desk, a look of profound despair creeping over his features.

In truth, it is well known that most people lose their ability to understand the instructions for assembling office furniture some time in their 20s. Out of sheer compassion, these young people stop to help when they see an editor in her 30s or a writer in his 50s searching in despair for that last screw.