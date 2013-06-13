But many of the reporters on the conference call—several of whom followed up on each other’s questions with ever-more inventive versions of previous questions (“has the president decided in his mind…?”) to try to get more news—were expecting something additional. Everyone has basically understood for some time now that the regime almost certainly used chemical weapons. And everyone has relatedly understood that the administration is going to have to do something more.

But the administration offered little else in the way of information. The closest breakthrough came when Rhodes said, in response to the probing of CBS News’ Major Garrett, “Suffice to say, this is going to be different in both scope and scale in what we are providing to the [Supreme Military Council, the main rebel body] than what we have provided before.” He would not clarify that. Suffice to say it was not sufficient to say just that! (As Laura Rozen predicted on Twitter, maybe the administration will give the Times a fuller and anonymized read-out. A kosher leak, if you will.) [UPDATE: A few hours later, the administration leaked—to the Times, naturally—that through the CIA it will provide small arms and ammunition to the rebels.]

At other times, Rhodes revealed that the U.S. believes 100 to 150 people died from the detected chemical attacks, adding that this is likely an incomplete figure. He pegged the overall death toll as “more than 90,000”—though many (including the United Nations) estimate the real number is actually closer to 100,000, the official administration number had been a hazy “upwards of 80,000” for quite some time.

The only moment of the call that jolted me out of my hazy, post-5 p.m., listening-to-largely-meaningless-droning existence was when Rhodes spoke briefly about some of the instances of sarin deployment the administration was confident had occurred. “A March 19 attack of this year in an Aleppo suburb,” he said, giving its name. “April 13 attack in Aleppo area.” “May 14 attack in Qusayr.” “May 23 attack in eastern Damascus.” All this year. In the past couple of months, a regime has used chemical weapons on its own people. To say you could picture it would be the wrong word. But it felt chillingly real.

“Tragically,” Rhodes said in conclusion, “I’m sure we’ll be dealing with Syria in the days and weeks to come.”