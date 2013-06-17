Standard mortgages typically say that insurance claims should be used to rebuild, as they are intended to return the home to an undamaged state. Federal regulators routinely put out guidelines asserting that servicers may not withhold policy claims to cover mortgage balances “without the written consent” of the homeowner. But that language offers ample wiggle room for servicers to try to obtain written consent, simply by refusing to release repair funds any other way. And homeowners often don’t know any better. “When a guy in a nice suit and tie tells you that you need to pay down your mortgage, you do it,” said Michael Figgins, executive director of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.

If the homeowner happens to be in foreclosure at the time of the disaster, the rules get even more abstract. In that case, many insurers write claim checks directly to the servicers. Michael Northagen of Wells Fargo Mortgage acknowledged last year that delinquent borrowers are “handled on a case-by-case basis,” and in some cases, the servicer will ask for insurance payments to be applied to the loan balance. A statement from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Shaun Donovan in February didn’t give much comfort. “It's critical that banks become partners in recovery and make sure that insurance payments are available to rebuild damaged properties and are not misapplied to pay off outstanding loan balances,” said Donovan, which sounded more like pleading than a confident assertion of law.

Now consider the recent history of mortgage servicers. Since 2012, state and federal regulators have reached settlements in two major investigations alleging that servicers used fraudulent foreclosure practices and, in some instances, illegally repossessed homes of people not in foreclosure. A report by the HUD Inspector General looked at 36 foreclosure affidavits from JPMorgan Chase, and could not find documentation for what the borrower actually owed in 35 cases. Servicers routinely lose homeowner documents, pile illegal fees on delinquent borrowers, fail to provide loan modifications to those eligible, and have basically set a new bar for ongoing criminal conduct masquerading as customer service. They simply cannot be trusted to correctly identify homeowners in foreclosure, or how much they legitimately owe. Yet in the case of a major insurance payout, they can force desperate homeowners into signing away their claims, robbing them of due process rights to fight the foreclosure, while making profits for themselves. This is magnified when the individual in question has nowhere to live, no worldly possessions, little understanding of their own rights, and a desire only to start over.

Even if the homeowner isn’t in foreclosure, obtaining insurance funds from the servicer can be a backbreaking process. When the total payout exceeds a nominal amount (around $10,000), servicers usually place the money in an interest-bearing escrow account, to be distributed in installments. And homeowners run into all of the problems with servicers seen over the past few years. Homeowners talk to a different representative at the servicer every time they call, and must explain their situation all over again. Nobody at the servicer can figure out who actually owns the loan, and has authority to release the money. Paperwork gets misplaced or takes forever to get processed. Servicers usually send inspectors to obtain proof of repair work before releasing each installment, which can take more time.

The disaster survivor, saddled with limited resources and a host of other crises to manage, must navigate all this. “The homeowners we work with cannot front money to a contractor to begin repairs while they wait for the servicer,” said Meghan Faux, Acting Project Director of Legal Services NYC in Brooklyn, who dealt with several case files in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. “Meanwhile the house is sitting with mold growing, and it leaves people with few options.” Faux described the plight of one family where the servicer withheld $40,000 for five months. “The family had to borrow money from their son, who had saved it to go to college.”