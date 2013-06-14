This set up a neat natural experiment. Because they had more access to drug insurance, children with ADHD symptoms in Quebec were more likely to be on medication than their counterparts in other provinces. But when researchers compared educational records, test scores, teacher evaluations, they didn't see any improvement. In fact, the ADHD Quebec children seemed to be worse off in several ways. In the short term, they had lower math scores and were more likely to repeat a grade. In the long term, the boys continued to struggle with math and were more likely to drop out, while the girls were more likely to have been diagnosed with a psychological disorder.

"I thought there might be some disconnect between the short run and the long run—maybe in the long run the beneficial effects fade," Currie told me on the phone. "I didn't expect to find no beneficial effects at all."

It's hard to square these results with the mountain of evidence that ADHD meds improve attention and performance on classroom tasks. But those were all relatively brief studies, while Currie’s is one of the first to look at years of school records. Besides, Ritalin’s medicated hyper-focus can be as much a curse as it is a gift. Though the pills make you concentrate, they can’t control what you concentrate on. Anecdotes abound of Adderall-addled college kids helplessly organizing their closets at 2 a.m. instead of working on that last-minute paper.

Currie and her co-authors speculate that something similar might be happening in the classroom. Ritalin can hush a hyperactive kid, but it can just as well leave him in a trance sorting M&Ms in a corner. “It could be these kids are out-of-sight, out-of-mind, and they don’t get the additional help they need,” Currie said.