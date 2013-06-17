Virginia Woolf wrote for British Vogue and a series for Good House- keeping.

Or look at the articles curated by Longform since 2010 for more evidence of the esteem gap: Elle makes a single appearance, Vogue makes two (one of which was a Joan Didion article from 1961), Marie Claire appears four times, and Cosmopolitan does not come up at all. By contrast, 111 different Esquire articles were flagged as worthy, as were 163 GQ articles. Longform co-founder Max Linsky explained the disparity to me this way. “My impression is that the 2k-word, general interest storytelling criteria does not often overlap with what women's magazines publish. Part of that impression comes from how we find stories—for example, out of the thousands of submissions we've gotten over the last three years, only a handful have been for stories published in women's magazines.”

Linsky puts his finger on the other possible issue (and perhaps the more troubling one, because there’s no one but the magazine’s themselves to blame): that women’s magazines don’t publish as much of the highbrow, meaty longform work and fiction. We crunched the available numbers in some recent issues of Harper’s Bazaar, and its longest features (excluding a "Greatest Hits" package) were still under 4,000 words. (Cosmo, it should be noted, ran a 5,000-word piece about domestic violence in its May issue.) By comparison, from 2006 to today, Esquire regularly published articles in the 5,000- to 8,000-word range. When it comes to subject matter, it is true that men’s magazines publish more stories about subjects of global import—fracking, Bin Laden, Benghazi—subjects you’d be hard pressed to find regularly in a women’s magazine. And these days, women’s magazines barely publish fiction at all.

This wasn’t always the case, according to Jennifer Scanlon, the author of Bad Girls Go Everywhere: The Life of Helen Gurley Brown. In the early twentieth century, women’s magazines “featured not only ‘serious’ fiction but also nonfiction, poetry and art,” Scanlon says in an email. The magazines were also bigger, according to Mary Ellen Zuckerman’s A History of Popular Women’s Magazines in the United States, 1792-1995. “They carried lengthy articles on a broad range of social, political and cultural topics.” Dorothy Parker—one of the country’s highest-paid critics and humorists in the 1920s—wrote for Ladies Home Journal. Mademoiselle published cutting-edge fiction from not just Truman Capote, William Faulkner, and Carson McCullers, but also Albert Camus, Tennessee Williams, and Robert Penn Warren. Virginia Woolf wrote for British Vogue and a six-part series for Good Housekeeping.

The move toward more middlebrow content started around Dorothy Parker’s day, but the shift away from literary fiction and nonfiction took several decades, Scanlon says. Advertising, more than anything else, explains the change. “Ads, which had been at the back of the magazine, moved forward and became integrated into the magazines’ content,” says Scanlon. “With that came a shift in thinking from the magazine as a vehicle of culture to a vehicle of consumer culture.”

Certainly, modern men’s magazines are wildly consumerist as well. I’ve seen many thousand dollar watches and plenty of frivolous grilling accoutrements featured; it’s probably hard to quantify which magazines are hawking more stuff these days. But by the time GQ and Playboy—among the earliest forerunners of today’s lad mags—came along in the 1950s, they were defining themselves as arbiters of serious journalism; the women’s magazines, by comparison, were no longer associated with cerebral work. At the moment when male-oriented magazine arose, they were staking a claim to seriousness; women’s magazines, it can be argued, were moving away from it.

There are other possibilities for the shift. Women’s magazines might have stopped publishing more literary fare not just because of the encroachment of ads, but also because their readers weren’t interested. After all, the women’s magazine most associated with highbrow fiction—Mademoiselle—went out of business in 2001, long before the Internet upended the magazine business. One could also argue that women’s magazines don’t cover the same ground as the men’s magazines and other frequent NMA winners like The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, and Harper’s not because they’re unserious, but because those subjects are so amply covered already.

But whatever the ultimate reason for the sidelining of women’s journalism, it’s ultimately just plain lazy to exclude women’s journalism from the upper echelons. Lesley Jane Seymour, the editor-in-chief of More, points out in an email that women’s magazines “simply crush” men’s magazines in terms of circulation and ad bases, which are real metrics of influence. As for the lack of ASME awards going to women, Seymour says, “There is a prejudice out there that keeps being perpetuated, that somehow ‘women’s’ content is not valuable or ‘up to’ that of what men's magazines have been doing. That somehow women's magazines don’t do investigative journalism or balanced journalism (More, among others, does both).”

Cosmopolitan’s Joanna Coles had no on-the-record comments about the NMAs, but she wasn’t bothered by the Port cover. Coles hadn’t heard of the magazine until I sent her a link, but when she saw it, she assumed the author of the piece was fishing for a job from New York editor Adam Moss. “When British editors or writers do stories like this they are punting for a job in New York,” Coles says. “The fact the Port editor didn't put James Bennet on there from The Atlantic makes me think he definitely wants to work in New York and not D.C.” So, there’s one final explanation for the Port cover: career advancement.

All it seems that journalists who write for women’s magazines can do is to keep pushing back against this persistent and not entirely correct assumption that the work done by women’s magazines is insufficiently important. I’m part of the problem, usually leading with my work in Bloomberg Businessweek, New York, or The New Republic when I want to impress. So I’ll start with my bio.

Jessica Grose is a freelance writer and editor whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Glamour and Women’s Health.

Delphine Rodrik contributed to the reporting of this piece.

This piece has been corrected. It originally stated that Elle had not published any features over 4,000 words since 2010. In fact, it has published several that run above that word count. We regret the error.