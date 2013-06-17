An Erdogan mask was popular among his supporters. But it looked more like satire than homage.

Mustafa, a ship captain, told me why he was going. "Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a very good person," he said. "He made the economy a lot better." The wind whipped his hat—a blue and white AKP cap—up onto the top deck, where it landed at the feet of a young woman in a pastel pink headscarf. He fetched it. "Istanbul is a very big city," Mustafa continued. He pointed out the landmarks of Sultanahmet as we passed them. "The sea is also big. Taksim"—he held his thumb and forefinger a centimeter apart—"is a very small problem."

Even though Erdogan would spend much of his speech condemning the protesters, Mustafa's sentiment was common among the AKP supporters. Many were angry that there had been so much coverage of the protests in the international media. Walking from the ferry to the fair grounds, a woman said to me, angrily, "Write the truth." Gesturing to the crowds that walked ahead and behind us, she specified: "We are very happy with our prime minister."

The AKP had dubbed the event the "Respect for the National Will" rally, but the day was about Erdogan. His photo hung everywhere, on giant banners over the crowd, on an oversized red flag, lining the walkway leading to the park. An Erdogan mask— the prime minister's face with the eyes cut out—was popular among his supporters but, when worn, looked more like a satire than an homage.

Most of the people weren't there to condemn the Taksim protests—although one man did hold a sign that read "Occupy Kazlicesme"—but to glorify Erdogan. Funda, a woman in red sunglasses sat in a patch of shade. "Erdogan is the best prime minister," she told me. "He's one of the best leaders in the world." I asked what she thought of the protests in Taksim. "Good question," she paused. "At first it was about trees, but now it doesn't make sense. Erdogan said it was OK, but they still continue to protest. It looks like some political games against him," Funda said. "Dirty games," her friend chimed in.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a beautiful person," a young man, lounging with a few friends, told me. I showed him a photo on my phone which a friend had sent just as I reached the park. The photo shows a water cannon spraying a group of protesters as they run away. "This is happening right now," I said. He made a gesture like tipping a drink into his mouth. "Those people drink and they go crazy," he said. Erdogan's motorcade drove into the park, causing a joyous stampede.

At first, there was the image of a girl in a red dress getting sprayed with tear gas. Now there are plenty of other illustrations of police brutality—of children in the gas-filled lobby of the Divan hotel, of doctors being arrested, of protesters propelled through the air by the force of a water cannon. But there is also the image of our ferry home from the rally, with its garlands of AKP flags. We shouted at other ferries dressed like us while in the distance, rising like a needle out of the massive city, the Galata Tower—a tourist destination just below Istiklal—was surrounded by tear gas.