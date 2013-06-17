Just last Friday, walking down the street, I saw a handmade sign above a dumpster warning passersby not to deposit their trash there. "Smile. You're on camera," said the sign. A few minutes later, reading on my phone, I came across a comment on a story about the NSA that quoted a computer firm executive as telling a crowd at a lecture he was giving, "You have no privacy. Get over it." Then, about twenty minutes after that, I went to send an e-mail on my computer and a little window popped up informing me that Safari, my Web browser, wanted "to access" my stored personal information. Allow request or deny request? There were buttons for both options. I pressed Deny. The window popped up again. Allow or Deny? I pressed Deny.

The window popped up again.

I pressed Allow.

I decided to smile. I decided to get over it.