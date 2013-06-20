The Guardian benefits from a kind of media regulatory arbitrage.

The Wikileaks publication worked similarly. For transparency’s sake, it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t Assange who orchestrated the release of the cables, but rather an American-born freelance investigative journalist, Heather Brooke, who acquired encrypted data and passwords from another activist and took them to the Guardian. Why the Guardian? “They had a track record in dealing with stories concerned with national security and power,” she told me: “And a proper understanding of how to protect sources.”

Often overlooked in the discussion of personal privacy and national security is the impact that digital surveillance has on journalist source protection. Even if only a tiny fraction of social networking and email accounts are examined by government intelligence agencies (around 19,000 out of 1.1 billion Facebook users according to James Ledbetter at Reuters), that’s still an untenable risk for a would-be whistleblower contacting a journalist. “The flip side of the digital revolution is that this technology is so easily hijacked by state surveillance,” says Brooke, who has since written up her experiences in her book The Revolution Will Be Digitised. “It was a steep learning curve for me three years ago,” she says. Brooke would “go dark” before important meetings, ditching her smart phone which could be hijacked as a tracking device, electronic bug or remote camera. She was told most email and online messaging services were insecure, and she relied on encryption keys and secret chat rooms. Three years before it had been acquired by Microsoft, other journalists would communicate with Assange using Skype. She wouldn’t trust it now (nor Assange apparently, who she claims tried to destroy the credibility of the Guardian when it wouldn’t do his bidding).

Source protection was one of the reasons the paper and the Wikileaks fell out, as he initially disagreed over the redaction of intelligence sources. “Well, they're informants,” he is reported to have said. “So, if they get killed, they've got it coming to them. They deserve it.”

Ultimately then, the Guardian brought Brooke something more than technological know-how: Moral support and political back-up. She joined David Leigh and Nick Davies, who between them have over 50 years of experience: The former is an investigative journalist who has covered miscarriages of justice going back to the Soviet spy scandals of the seventies, and the latter broke the phone hacking scandal in 2011 that had been covered up for years by Murdoch’s London subsidiary, News International. “They had a depth of experience and were unafraid of tough investigations into state power,” Brooke says, adding: “Most newspapers have gotten rid of those kind of reporters.” The website combines this expertise with some nifty interactive visualisation of data, which seems to combine traditional reporting with the latest geekery.

Famed for its feral tabloid press, Britain’s Fleet Street often seems grimy and sleaze-obsessed compared to its U.S. counterparts who—from across the Atlantic—still seem to glow with the kudos of Watergate-era investigative journalism and Pentagon Paper–style whistleblowing. But Brooke, who cut her teeth as a crime reporter in the U.S., thinks the American press has since become a victim of “regulatory capture.” “Whistleblowers are vanishingly rare, and every newspaper needs government briefings and insider information just to survive,” she says. But since the Beltway is not the preoccupation of a U.K.-based news service, the Guardian could afford not to play ball.