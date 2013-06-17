Newark Mayor Cory Booker’s ascent to the national stage has been at once a long time coming—the chief executive of the country’s 68th-largest city received Time cover treatment four years ago—and unexpectedly accelerated since Senator Frank Lautenberg died earlier this month. Governor Chris Christie announced that the election to replace Lautenberg—an election in which everyone had basically known Booker would be the frontrunner—would be held not in November 2014, but rather October of this year. What had been an extremely steady, and doubtlessly well-planned, rollout has become a rushed affair. Outside actors wishing to influence Booker’s positions on issues he has not needed to take a stand on would be well-advised to act extremely quickly.

Likely sensing this, Peter Beinart chose late last week to act. Once an editor of this magazine, Beinart remade himself over the past couple of years as a chief proponent of “liberal Zionism,” which is equally adamant that Israel ought to continue to exist as a Jewish state and that the land on the other side of the Green Line ought to be a Palestinian state—and that Israel’s occupation and settlements in the West Bank are much to blame for the Palestinians’ continued statelessness. Last year, in his book The Crisis of Zionism and an excerpt published in the New York Times, Beinart differentiated between “democratic Israel” (inside the Green Line) and “nondemocratic Israel,” and controversially urged a boycott of Jewish products from the latter.

Now editor of a Daily Beast blog that reports on the region, Beinart published on Thursday an essay questioning Booker’s relationships to two Chabad rabbis whose views on the conflict are far to the right of Beinart and many liberal American Jews. Booker met these rabbis, Shmuley Boteach and Shmully Hecht, many years ago while heading Jewish students societies at Oxford University and Yale Law School (seriously). While Beinart lauds Booker’s spirituality and ecumenicism, he also raises the rabbis’ opposition to Palestinian statehood and how that may reflect Booker’s:

How could rabbis so blind to injustice against Palestinians forge such a close bond to a politician who has built his political persona on impassioned pleas for justice? The answer, according to almost everyone I asked, is simple: Cory, Shmuley, and Shmully don’t discuss Israeli politics. … But Booker is no longer just a spiritual seeker looking for community in unusual places. He’s on his way to being one of the most important politicians in the country. He says he supports a Palestinian state but when he speaks on the Middle East he generally recites the standard AIPAC half-truths. Indeed, although he reminds audiences that the word “Israel” means “struggle,” he doesn’t appear to have struggled with Israel’s treatment of Palestinians at all. To truly become the moral leader he’s capable of being, he’s going to have to start.

This is concern trolling at its finest. Beinart’s writings on Israel have not infrequently smelled of strategic posturing (for example, he calls his boycott program “Zionist B.D.S.”—B.D.S. standing for “boycott, divestment, and sanctions” and being the abbreviation of the favored tactic of anti-Zionists around the world). But at least in this case, he has a discrete target in mind: a well-liked politician with a national profile who is, as the Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman tells Beinart, “genuinely curious, genuinely open.”