Politico has two new pieces about Marco Rubio's attempts to pass an immigration bill. The first story, by Alexander Burns and Maggie Haberman, explains the risk Rubio faces of being labeled an "insider" for his work with the Gang of 8. The second story, by Manu Raju and Carrie Budoff-Brown, explains Rubio's attempts to distance himself from the Gang, largely for the reasons laid out in the first story. What neither story quite manages to do, however, is convince the reader that Rubio actually gains anything from having the bill pass.

The Burns/Haberman story concludes with an explanation of why Rubio wants a bill.

The ultimate judgment on that engagement will depend, of course, on whether a bill passes. For a first-term senator like Rubio, that outcome will do much to shape the party’s view of Rubio’s legislative abilities — as well as his preparedness for another, bigger job.Republican donors, most of whom back immigration reform, are watching his role closely for precisely that reason. “Right now people think Marco isn’t ready,” said one Republican donor, who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. “That could change if he gets immigration done. But so far people aren’t impressed.” Republican Party of Florida Chairman Lenny Curry countered that whatever the complexities of Rubio’s decision to go all-in on immigration, it ought to remove any suspicion among his critics that the senator’s too green for national leadership. “As a new senator, I would think that if there were anywhere people would try to attack him, they might say: ‘What have you done?’” Curry said. “The guy has stuck his neck out, literally stuck his neck out on a big issue. It’s demonstrating leadership and I think it’s what people are looking for.” Curry added: “I think it helps him and I think it helps the Republican brand.”

Perhaps certain fundraisers in the Republican Party will not believe Rubio is "ready" if a bill fails to pass, but these sorts of calculations are almost always vastly overstated by the media three years before an election. Did the lack of legislative achievement hurt Obama's ability to get elected? Of course not. (Although you wouldn't know it from 2006 media commentary...) If Rubio seems like a good candidate, he will raise a lot of money, and get plenty of G.O.P. support. It's hard to imagine very many people making the decision to write a check based on whether John Boehner decides to put a Senate bill up for a vote. (Click here for a report on Boehner and the bill).

The last part of the quote, meanwhile, subtly confuses Rubio's interests with the rest of the Party's. I agree that it's in the G.O.P.'s interest to pass an immigration bill--although I can't believe the effect will be huge. We live in a two party, zero-sum system, and the bill will be signed by the other party's leader.