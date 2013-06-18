On June 17, 1973, when I was nine years old, I attended a New York Mets baseball game with my family. I know the date because I saved the ticket stub, just as I did with all my ticket stubs when I was growing up (not just for ballgames but also for rock concerts, the circus, and so on). I still have all of them in an envelope. Many of the stubs are small masterpieces of graphic design, a sub-niche of aesthetics unto themselves.

Forty years later, almost to the day—June 13, 2013—I attended another Mets game, this time with a big group of friends. Here's what my ticket looked like for that one.

It's unlikely that I'll be saving the more recent ticket. For one thing, I no longer save my tickets like I did when I was a kid. But even if I were still inclined to save such things, the 2013 ticket isn't a particularly pleasing keepsake. It's printed on an ordinary sheet of paper, it has no design flourishes other than the Mets logo, and it isn't very official-seeming. The fact that the Mets felt the need to emblazon it with the words "THIS IS YOUR TICKET" speaks to how un-ticket-like it is. Like every other ticket these days, it's really just a bar code delivery device. I suppose I might be inclined to save it if something historic had happened at this game — a no-hitter, say, or a single player hitting four home runs—but it still wouldn't have the satisfying feel of something that could be framed or put in an album.





But the 2013 ticket has other things going for it. Like most contemporary tickets, it was purchased via the simple and convenient click of a mouse. It was one of eight tickets that my friend Aaron bought for this game. In the old days, the other seven of us would probably have received our tickets by meeting up with Aaron at a prearranged spot prior to the game, which is the kind of thing that can get messy if one person is running late (and messier still if the person running late is the one who has all the tickets). But that wasn't necessary, because Aaron downloaded the tickets as PDFs, so he just emailed a PDF to each of us, we all printed them out, and then we met up at our seats inside the stadium. Much easier than the old way.