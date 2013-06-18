A better title would be Yeeweh. With the name of his new album, Yeezus, Kanye West reminds us unnecessarily of his longstanding delusions of divinity—a not-so-beautiful, but dark and twisted fantasy that has been integral to his persona since the time of his early single, "Jesus Walks," in 2005. Then, he posed for the cover of Rolling Stone in a crown of thorns. This week, with nearly as much audacity but considerably less flair, he has not only named his latest release for a mash-up of the name of the Christian deity and his own nickname, Yeezy; he has included on the album a song called "I Am a God." But the divine being he suggests in the raging music of Yeezus is not a tragic savior, crucified; it is a wrathful ancient God—vain and petulant, unforgiving, insatiable. Or worse: a God who would have all lesser creatures on their knees before him, but not just for prayer.

Yeezus is spiky, severe, and often difficult to take.

Kanye West is neither the first nor the biggest jackass in American music, to use President Obama's term for him. As we know from the history of rant tapes, the jazz drummer and bandleader Buddy Rich could be a despot on the band bus, and Paul Anka, the dean of old Vegas, could act like a maniac when he didn't get his way. Ego and power lust (or, for that matter, the lust for lust) are not privileges exclusive to Kanye. What distinguishes him is the stylish way in which he brings his maniacal vainglory to his work. His music is all about being a jackass, and its sheer arrogance, its open monstrosity, gives it much of its force. Kanye's music derives its power from its exultation in power itself.

With Yeezus, his sixth album, Kanye gives his tyrannical indifference its bluntest form. It's a wholly unapologetic work of music—spiky, severe, and often difficult to take. "How much do I not give a fuck? Let me show you right now," Kanye snaps on the opening track, "On Site," and the album is relentless in the presentation of its evidence.

Musically, Yeezus is fearsomely raw, spare, and erratic, heavily influenced by Chicago house music and its mutation, European electronica. Kanye, astutely, brought Daft Punk in as collaborators, and the dark, woozy sound of their synthesizers opens the album. There are abrupt shifts in mode, with disparate segments of seemingly disconnected tracks spliced one after another disruptively, as if Kanye (or Rick Rubin, who served as one of the project's co-producers) put all the materials for the album in a playlist with a "mess up" mode. The effect is effectively, if a bit self-consciously, Cagean. Not a track is danceable. Yeezus is music for listening, made difficult.