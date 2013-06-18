It was no surprise that, after speaking in private for two hours in Northern Ireland, President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin looked “tense and uncomfortable,” or, as the pool report put it, “serious and unsmiling.” Not only did the meeting come on the heels of a year and a half of Russia cynically ratcheting up anti-American sentiments—and harassing Obama’s ambassador—in the country, or growing tensions over divergent foreign policy, it was also soured by a blast of Sunday news. First, Edward Snowden leaked information that, in 2009, the NSA had spied on former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev while he had been at a G20 meeting in London (I'll refrain from calling that a "revelation"). Then came allegations that Putin had pinched the Super Bowl ring of Patriots owner Bob Kraft.

But what really killed the mood at the G8 Summit was Syria. Going into the meeting, the U.S. finally decided a red line had been crossed and that it would provide some military assistance to Syrian rebels. (There were also reports of F16s and Patriot missiles staying put in neighboring Jordan, potentially to aid rebels.) Russia had reacted angrily, with Putin warning that America had just declared its support for terrorists and human offal eaters.

Indeed, the conflict in Syria overshadowed all other G8 initiatives—it took up half of last night’s working dinner—and, in practice, what it looked like was the U.S. rallying the other, more hesitant members of the original G7 and pushing on the newcomer: Russia. (Russia was allowed into the group in 1997, despite its still flagging economy, a way to co-opt a former foe with positive reinforcement.) Yet Russia, as always, remains a stick in the mud: Despite permitting the condemnation of the use of chemical weapons, it seems that the language in the official G8 communique condemning “all human rights violations and abuses in Syria, committed by anyone” came from Moscow.

I’ve written before about why Russia has been such been such a fierce opponent of intervention in Syria; the reasons range from its very legitimate fear of incubating terrorism, to protecting its sphere of influence, to sticking it to America. Often, the Russians come off looking obstreperous and hypocritical, especially when their opposition to intervention is coupled with arms shipments to Assad and delaying the Geneva peace talks—July, Putin reportedly said, is “too early”—while Assad and Hezbollah make gains militarily, thereby tipping the outcome peace talks before they even start.