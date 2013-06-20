The New York Times’s Brazil bureau chief, Simon Romero, opens his latest dispatch from São Paulo with an anecdote whose symbolism no newspaper reporter could have resisted: While the protests swelled on his city’s streets last week, Mayor Fernando Haddad was not home. He was not even in Brazil. “He had left for Paris to try to land the 2020 World’s Fair—exactly the kind of expensive, international mega-event that demonstrators nationwide have scorned.”

Romero is nodding to the other international events that Brazil has already landed: The 2013 Confederations Cup, now underway and under siege; the 2014 World Cup; and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In other words, in the span of three years Brazil is hosting the second-biggest international soccer tournament; the biggest international soccer tournament, which also happens to be the most popular sporting event in the world; and the better of the two Olympics.

So why does Brazil need the World’s Fair, too? How can greedy can this ascendant country be?

I’ll admit I did not know the World’s Fair still existed. Wikipedia, to the extent it can be trusted, set me straight: The event is roughly biennial. The most recent one took place last year in Yeosu, South Korea, and the next one is scheduled for 2015 in Milan, Italy, followed by Astana, Kazakhstan in 2017. Clearly, this is an event for cities that aspire to be international (Yeosu, Astana) or ones trying to arrest their dimming international status (Milan).