Earlier this week, Speaker John Boehner apparently suggested to House Republicans that he wouldn’t move an immigration bill without the support of half of House Republicans—the so-called Hastert Rule. If so, immigration reform is in trouble and so is the Republican rebrand.

It’s hard to say whether Boehner is bluffing. He probably wouldn’t formalize the “Hastert Rule,” as some conservatives have demanded, since Boehner has needed to abandon the rule to advance must-pass legislation, like the fiscal cliff deal or Sandy relief. Most House Republicans probably supported ditching the Hastert rule in those circumstances, since they couldn’t accept a massive public backlash. So far, it’s unclear whether a majority of Republicans believe the same reasoning applies to immigration reform. Boehner’s statement suggests they do not—though public outcry could change their minds.

If the Hastert Rule is applied to immigration reform, it’s going to be tough for immigration reform to pass the House. The "gang of eight" bill is struggling to attract Republican support in the Senate, which doesn’t augur well for getting half of the more conservative House: 89 percent of Senate Republicans voted for the fiscal cliff deal, compared to 36 percent of House Republicans.

If the House GOP wants to block immigration reform, rather than voice their disapproval, then the GOP rebrand is in trouble. For starters, there’s the well-known problem with Hispanics: immigration reform is a necessary but insufficient condition for the GOP to make gains among Hispanics. For what it’s worth, the GOP’s Hispanic problem is overblown—they’re only 9 or 10 percent of the electorate, and the GOP probably can’t do well enough among Hispanics to take back states like Colorado or Nevada without additional gains among white voters. But the GOP will probably need to do better among Hispanics over the long term, and more Hispanic support would certainly help in 2016—especially in Florida, where the GOP is in more trouble than Obama’s narrow victory suggests.