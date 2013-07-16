1



And daybreak! The sun

sitting up—



Oh God

I thought I saw God spread out

in the roses again—



Momentarily,

I will be taken up

like flame in a cloud like a cinder in fire

to outflap the empyrean—



Dead things gumming the sidewalk.

Hello,

dead things.



Tell me: What good is a life that wears away?



2



I chew the red wire,

then the blue wire.

Then through the flowered wallpaper—



Oh! Look at this charming table:

already set; built for a mouse;



and silent as a banquet hall

after the guests have gone.



3



I was a dead thing once.



On the back porch once—

facing the square

of my mother’s rose-

garden, with the northfacing windows

full-opened in June, and other flowers,

the names I’ve forgotten, all gone

into bloom,

I’ve heard the train horn bawl out again

from across the river, first sound

I remember, tolled

thru the walls of an empty house,



have watched the coyotes come loping

over across these frost-flocked rows of the field—



4



‘Quick—to the window, Mother

come see—the coyote

he’s dragging a haunch by the bone.’



He’ll lay it down, lie down

beside it, then sink

his teeth in the flitch.



5



The dream is big, the dream is fancy:

The dream is big and fancy.

The rodent: cuddly; but a little dirty.

I’ll keep him as a pet, I’ll pet him like

a luck-charm—



6



Remember summer, Jordan?

Eating quinces, spitting the seeds?

And how you never ate quinces again

when they laughed when you called them quinces?

And now there are no more quinces?



I do remember quinces.



7



Beautiful ones—I see you everywhere.

Hiding inside yourselves



8



Sometimes time is iron. Swing it hard

hear it whoosh.



9



At the door, the red curtain is still flapping.

Who will go in?



The one who is going

is going.



No, I do not die here.

The year is wrong.



Earth returns

and today no cloud cover.



I wish my heart was as big as the world,

but bigger—



10



The sun sitting up

ever so slowly—

