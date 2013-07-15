“The world should be run by C students,”

my father liked to say. He especially liked

to say it to me, because I always got A’s.



He, of course, always got C’s, a fact

he cited with self-deprecating pride

as if it were the firmest possible proof



of one’s good character … whereas getting A’s

meant you were a show-off, or a pantywaist,

or (worst of all) an intellectual.



So, while other fathers were lecturing their sons

for “not living up to their potential,”

I was being mocked, because, in his book,



getting A’s was a mark against me, my own

Scarlet Letter, worn invisibly on my chest

with a strange combination of pride and shame.



Sometimes I threw it back in his face:

“Maybe I don’t want to run the world.”

“No,” I can still hear him say, “you want



to stand on the sidelines and criticize it.”

Fair enough, but even after I grew up

and found my way, he never stopped saying



“The world should be run by C students,”

and I never doubted it was directed at me,

though I did begin to wonder if he was right:



he didn’t run the world, but he ran

a company, whereas I (as he might say)

have never run a damn thing in my life.