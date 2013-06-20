When the American writer Max Eastman asked James Joyce why Finnegans Wake was so hard to read, Joyce replied that he desired to keep critics "busy for 300 years." This may sound pompous, but even those of us who have never read Finnegans Wake can understand why someone might be willing to spend decades studying Joyce.

Lanny Davis, the former Clinton hack who moonlights as a shill for dictators, is not a Joyce scholar, at least as far as I know. But Davis is a man who likes to immerse himself in a text, and search for meaning from great works of literature. With Davis, however, the subject is not a Flaubert or Proust or Joyce novel. No, Davis prefers a Hillary Clinton speech. You see, while the rest of us look at Hillary Clinton and see a talented politician, Davis sees a far-sighted genius whose every word must be analyzed with real precision.

Belatedly, here is the Davis piece, which is modestly titled, 'Hillary Clinton's Interconnected Ideas: Part I." Davis had already put me in mind of E.M. Forster's famous injunction to "only connect," which was surely his intent. Anyway, a taste of his piece:

It shouldn't surprise anyone who has known Hillary Clinton for a while and followed her career in public service to know that she is driven by ideas to bring change that improves people's lives and, just as important, that she sees an interconnected big picture among her ideas to solve major problems when many others see disconnected dots.

This is masterful suck-upery, but it gets better: