Moses, after all, was a little like a crime boss. He started out in the 1920s as a state parks commissioner and built the parkways of Long Island, and Jones Beach. From the 1930s to the 1960s he built his syndicate, based in the quasi-public and independent Triborough Bridge Authority, which had its own fleet and police force. He had millions at his disposal, the power to hire and fire, and made big things happen with a single phone call made from his office lair at Randall’s Island at the base of the mighty span.

The son of a wealthy merchant, Moses was ferried around in limousines so often he never got a driver’s license of his own. He was always well-dressed in suit and tie, was an infamous workaholic and expected the same from his staff, and could be terribly charming when he wanted to be. He inspired loyalty as much as fear.

Moses, an avid swimmer who lived to the age of 93 (he died in 1981), gets blamed for a lot of bad things in New York these days. Jacobs pushed back when she saw he was going to far—with a roadway through Washington Square Park, for example, or the Lower Manhattan Expressway, the ten-lane elevated highway Moses wanted to blast through SoHo.

And that might have been what Gandolfini found so compelling—what happens to a powerful man who overreaches. The fact that a woman hastened his downfall was equally delicious. At one point Moses, frustrated over the Washington Square Park plans, complained that there was nobody aginst the project but a “bunch of … mothers!”

Gandolfini loved New York and was a student of the city and its evolution over time. He lived not far from Jacobs’ house at 555 Hudson Street—indeed in the very area where she thwarted the razing of the cozy streets and townhouses in the name of urban renewal. Left unmolested, the neighborhood has become the epitome of gentrification – “oversuccess” as Jacobs called it. But it was home. Gandolfini must have been glad that she stopped Moses from wrecking it.