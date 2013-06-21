The protests in Brazil, which have lasted a couple weeks and yesterday drew more than one million to the streets of the cities, are about a lot of things: the rising cost of living, corruption, mistreatment by police. But one of the prime grievances (since resolved) was a rise in subway and bus fares. So this was a battle in part over access to and movement through cities, much like the uproar over the planned renovation of Istanbul’s Taksim Square; the 2011 tent city in Tel Aviv prompted by the stratospheric cost of urban living in Israel; the use of Tahrir Square to launch the most consequential protest of the Arab Spring; and the occupation of a small park in the densest neighborhood of America’s densest, and biggest, city to protest economic inequality.

In our historic moment, social grievances are inextricably tied to urban living. And since the characteristic attribute of a city is density and the characteristic attribute of density is the flinging together of people from different walks of life, Brazil’s protests have engaged a broad swath of the population. “Middle class folks might say, ‘Brazil Has Woken Up,’” said Berkeley anthropologist James Holston, noting protesters’ signs. “Signs carried by people who are clearly poorer say, ‘The Periphery Was Never Asleep.’” He added: “What it shows is, as in Taksim Square and in other places, there’s a conjunction of class interests here, where really all classes except the super-rich have been squeezed, and this is at the heart of what’s going on.”

The revolt in Brazil, he added in a brief phone interview, “has to do with the quality of urban life, and it has to do with what you might call ‘right to the city,’ and the exercise of citizenship in urban space.”

Here’s a fun fact, taken from Holston’s 2008 book Insurgent Citizenship: Disjunctions of Democracy and Modernity in Brazil: From 1940 to 1980, the proportion of rural versus urban Brazilian residents almost exactly flipped, from 2:1 to 1:2. By 2000, more than four in five Brazilians lived in cities. What we are seeing now, argued Holston, is to no small extent a consequence of the massive (and in many cases forced) urbanization of the world’s fifth biggest country.