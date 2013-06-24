As you may have heard, the United States Navy recently made a long-overdue concession to modernity by deciding that internal messages will no longer be typed in capital letters. Naval communiqués had effectively been stuck on all-caps due to the use of old-fashioned teletype machines that weren't equipped with lowercase characters. But now the equipment is finally being updated, along with the old all-caps protocol.

This news received a generally positive response, because most people hate all-caps writing. The standard criticism is that using all-caps is akin to shouting. Why is that? Let's compare all-caps with some other forms of typographic emphasis:

• A block of text in boldface type feels like it has extra weight or urgency, but it isn't usually thought of as shouting.

• A block of text in italics is often employed to set off a large quotation. It's generally not perceived as shouting and can frequently carry an air of gravitas or sophistication.