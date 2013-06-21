Last week, Gang of Eight members called the idea that comprehensive immigration reform should commit more agents to the U.S. Mexico border, advanced in an amendment proposed by Sen. John Cornyn, for what it is: utterly wrong. Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, said, “Most experts have told us [border agents] will not do close to as good a job as the drones and the helicopters and the more mobile assets.”

“[To] hire 10,000 more border patrol [agents] is not a recognition of what we really need,” said Sen. John McCain. “I have been on the border in Arizona for the last 30 years. To somehow say there have not been significant advancements in border security defies the facts.”

So when the Gang of Eight reached a deal yesterday to almost double the number of patrollers along Mexico—from 21,000 to 40,000, and far more than the 5,000 in Cornyn’s proposal—observers were, not surprisingly, floored.

The “why” of the deal, which was hammered out by Republican Senators Bob Corker and John Hoeven over the past few weeks, is pretty obvious. By (unnecessarily) fattening up their bill’s border security provisions, the Gang of Eight has raised the number of votes they can reasonably count on from the right, bringing the total votes in the Senate, they hope, to nearly 70.