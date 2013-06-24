Toward the end of the opening party for the Chinese Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, a Chinese man, dressed in full miner gear, appeared in the garden where the reception was being held and proceeded to lie down on the ground. Most of the attendees—guests included Paolo Barrata, president of the Biennale, as well as the Chinese ambassador to Italy—ignored the demonstration, but a few stopped to take photos.

The man’s name, it was later revealed, was Zhang Jianhua, and his performance was part of a show provocatively titled “Voice of the Unseen: Chinese Independent Art 1979/Today.” “Voice” is a “collateral event,” one of the many exhibitions in Venice not directly affiliated with any national government, and Jianhua’s lying-down act gave every indication of being a classic piece of protest art.

In fact, “Voice of the Unseen” is only marginally more independent than the Chinese Pavilion itself: It was co-sponsored by the Guangdong Art Museum, a state-sanctioned institution. Despite the irreverence of his gesture (which he repeated, to general titters, in the middle of the “Voice” panel discussion), Zhang Jianhua appeared to have received at least the nominal benison of the powers that be. Just as China has learned how to accommodate and even harness the power of the free market, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has found a way to make room for artistic expressions that seem, at first, to indict the status quo. On closer inspection, however, the political agency of most Chinese artists has been all but neutralized, more or less with their own consent. The offerings in Venice this year bore this out. And, even if you don't buy into the Biennale's hype, that's a shame.





The Biennale is almost unquestionably the world’s most important non-commercial art event, and the Chinese presence this year is bigger than ever before. An estimated 200 Chinese artists are showing in the city, and the official pavilion, according to the Biennale president, is the largest of any nation. On the Grand Canal, a Belgian foundation that promotes Chinese art in the West anchored an enormous yacht for hosting high-profile meetings and lunches.