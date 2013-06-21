Though it rambles across much farmed-over terrain and takes care to mention all the caveats, such as Palestinian maximalism and gridlock , Roger Cohen’s latest New York Times column is notable for the slightly more novel point that it is partly up to American Jewish groups to push Israel away from its disastrous, growing, and nearly half-century-long occupation of the West Bank.

But this raises an extremely sticky problem, one that Cohen at best hints at in his tone, but one that sooner or later comes to bedevil every single well-intentioned American Jew who cares about Israel, no matter his or her political leanings. Namely: American Jews are not Israelis. One of Zionism’s frustrating paradoxes (frustrating, that is, for Zionists) is that the Jewish state is not the state of all Jews, meaning that diaspora Jews who feel a real attachment to Israel—an attachment only enhanced by the knowledge that, thanks to the Law of Return, they could become Israeli citizens—must constantly endeavor to shape the country’s trajectory while according it the respect they would accord any other democracy, which is that in democracies, only the voters get to decide the composition of their governments.

And whom Israeli voters prefer to decide upon is clear. Cohen may hate that Naftali Bennett, a vehement supporter of the occupation, is a top minister in the government (I know I hate it), but Bennett is there partly because his party received more than nine percent of the vote in the elections a few months ago. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud got nearly a quarter of the vote (in a field with many parties, and from an electorate that is roughly 20 percent Arab). By contrast, Meretz, the plucky left-wing party that Cohen would probably support and whose base is north Tel Aviv—Israel’s latte-liberal redoubt, its Upper West Side and Park Slope—received less than five percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Israeli voters say in a new poll that they don’t want to hear from American Jews: 31.9 percent believe Israeli leaders should not account for their views at all; another 33.6 percent believe they should only to a small extent. My guess is that this sentiment comes from both sides: left-wing Israelis decry right-wing American Jews’ massive financial support for settlements; right-wing Israelis tried to pass laws restricting foreign funding to non-governmental organizations, targeting liberal groups like the New Israel Fund.