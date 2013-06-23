As I write this, Edward Snowden waits in a "capsule" at a new hotel at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport until he takes off for Havana at 2:05pm tomorrow afternoon. In the meantime, he has been seen by an Ecuadorian doctor and Ecuador's ambassador to Russia, and has asked Ecuador for asylum. Snowden will have spent less than 24 hours in Russia, and will not have seen any of it: he can't leave the airport as he doesn't have a Russian visa. And yet, in that short amount of time, Russia, through Snowden, has been able to score some major optics points.

To be clear: there is absolutely no way that Snowden could have pulled off this feat without cooperation of the Russians at the highest levels. First, there's the fact that Moscow immediately jumped on the Snowden story about two weeks ago, saying archly that it would consider granting Snowden asylum. The NSA leaks were not a story in Russia—the Kremlin's security forces are big and competent snoopers—but, says Miriam Elder of The Guardian, Snowden became one, with Kremlin-friendly politicians slamming the U.S. for prosecuting Snowden and saying that Russia will gladly open its arms to those the hypocritical Americans attack for speaking the truth. (I won't even comment on the irony of this, except to refer you to the Economist's classic piece on this Cold War tactic known as "whataboutism.")

Moreover, Snowden flew from Hong Kong to Moscow—and will fly Moscow to Havana—on Aeroflot. Aeroflot (which, to all you haters out there, is quite a decent airline internationally) is majority owned by the Russian government. The airport was, according to reporters on the scene, crawling with FSB agents in anticipation of Snowden's arrival. And of course it was: Snowden has some interesting information on him—there's been reports of laptops—and there's no way the Kremlin would allow a high-profile, high-value person like this to pass through without having its paws all over the logistics of it.

And then there's the question of why Snowden had to go through Moscow at all. Surely there are ways to get from Hong Kong to Ecuador without a weird hook through Moscow.