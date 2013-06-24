As this morning’s New York Post noted sharply, mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner has lately seemed awfully enchanted with the buzzy catchphrase from Sheryl Sandberg’s bestseller Lean In. “We always have to lean into reform,” Weiner said at a transportation forum, echoing a line from his recently published book The Keys to the City, in which he declared that “If we lean in to the tough decisions—dedicated to reform—we can recommit ourselves to the spirit that has driven New York for generations.” And it’s not just a phrase the former congressman applies to policy. “I’m really trying hard to let things come to me a little bit more and be less about leaning into every element of my life,” he emoted not long ago. But lest you get the wrong idea, “His campaign staff said his use of the phrase has nothing to do with female voters,” reports the Post. The New Republic can exclusively report on several other instances in which the candidate was definitely not reaching out to female voters.

—Asked about the efficacy of the Citi Bike program, the candidate replied, “I’m very much in favor. Every man, woman, child, and beast needs access to a bicycle. The city needs me like a fish needs a bicycle."

—Clad in a shirt that read “This Is What a Feminist Looks Like,” the candidate stopped by a Queens 10k race last weekend, where he high-fived finishers. “This is great to see New Yorkers out here, enjoying the sunshine, strengthening our community and our muscles at the same time. Our bodies, our selves, you know?”

—Weiner sat down for an interview with a reporter about how his scandalous tweeting had affected his congressional career. “It’s terrible the way the press was all over it. All over it! The personal is political. It’s a shame.”