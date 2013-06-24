We’ve come to a consensus that a show’s complexity is identical to its protag- onist's.

For too long (and for too many), “Mad Men”’s appeal has been linked to Don’s. It’s nobody’s fault; this peculiar age of Serious TV Dramas Featuring White Male Antiheroes caught us unprepared. We’ve come to a wrongheaded consensus that a show’s complexity is identical to its protagonist's. Predictably, since we have a thousand years of tragedy as precedent, we’ve taken the sly cousin of the hero story—a genre whose subversive project is forcing us to identify with someone we know to be evil or wrong or mistaken—and responded to this complicated narrative experiment by being, for the most part, stunningly sincere. Our reactions and loyalties are more or less the same as they would be if the antihero were a hero. Yes, there’s a veneer of knowingness; everyone understands that Don’s an asshole. But he’s awesome at his job, and look at the women he gets! There is (or was) a plague of men who want to be Donald Draper and women who want to sleep with him.

That’s weird, and it’s a symptom of just how oddly our sympathies have skewed. It’s been happening for awhile—I’m struck every time someone describes an insufferable and pushy woman as a Tracy Flick because it so clearly illustrates this affective loophole. Jim McAllister, Matthew Broderick’s character in Election, was a psychopath intent on stopping a girl from a “broken home” (to use Betty Draper’s phrase) from being class president. Everyone knew it was satire, but Tracy Flick remains the monster in our memory, not McAllister. We’re in an age when “it’s satire!” has become a facile defense of narrative strategies that so sincerely engage our sentiments that they (or we) forget their satirical goals.

Though not satire, “Mad Men” suffers from this affliction. When watching any particular scene, the experience splits pretty neatly into two basic categories. The first category is so context-rich and unpredictable that we forget we’re obsessed decoders and relish the odd dialogue. These are the Bob Benson conversations, the Roger Sterling-and-Jane-Divorcing sequences, the telephone conversations between Peggy and Stan, or any storyline involving Pete’s mother. Those had the virtuosic quality of seeming like weird things that happened—they lacked the thudding expository quality that sometimes flattens “Mad Men” into a series of symbolic flash cards.

The second category boils down to a quasi-schematic shorthand that informs us so loudly of the scene’s function that we never sink into the scene at all. Back in “Mad Men”’s early days, if Betty and the kids were onscreen, the point was to show us that Betty was an unfeeling and selfish mother. If Don and the kids were onscreen, in contrast, that scene’s work was to portray a complex person who, despite his faults, saw his children as feeling creatures and tried in his limited way to tend to their small, frightened subjectivities. This was a tiresome double-standard, and it became progressively more constricting. (Now that Don and Bets are reconciled, the scenes between Betty and Sally are newly rich; they breathe.) The Don and Sylvia scenes were also of the second type, as were the scenes between Don and Ted which registered Competition! But even those flash-cards served the show well so long as they registered its growing narrative distance from Don.

The finale was sensational and absorbing, but I was stunned to see Don actually get the come-to-Jesus moment . I never would have guessed that the season-long corrective to our five-year habit of falling for Don would devolve into the clichés of hitting bottom and redemption. Don’s not the only recidivist; Matthew Weiner has reverted to Don-centrism. How good it was to see the show acknowledge that Don couldn’t anchor the show anymore—much better than seeing Don Confess to His Past or Punished For His Excesses was seeing him deglamorized and sometimes shuffled aside. To the extent that one can hope for the demise of a charming character, I had hoped Roger’s death would justify the references sprinkled throughout the season—Roger’s many allusions, the Inferno-reading, Vietnam, the assassinations, near-shootings, etc. He seemed like the logical candidate, and for Don’s midlife crisis not to culminate in any death directly related to him would have cemented the show’s new commitment to other characters and plots.