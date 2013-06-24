As someone who just moved back to Baltimore, where I lived for five years before spending the following six bouncing around greater Washington, I was glad to hear that the Washington Post, my former employer, had a big piece in its magazine about my new-old town. After all, the Post’s publisher had not long ago famously decreed that the magazine stop publishing “depressing” stories, so this piece would surely promise to be an upbeat dispatch—unlike, say, the Post’s incessant, borderline gleeful commentary on Baltimore’s jail scandal, or its epically patronizing Travel section feature on the city.

So, what aspect of Baltimore would the Post magazine choose to grace with 2,885 words by Karen Houppert, a "writer living in Baltimore"? Here goes:

Seven years ago, my husband landed a job teaching theater at a university on the outskirts of Baltimore. Though I didn't want to leave my beloved Brooklyn, I put on my rose-colored glasses — I'm an optimist; I really am — and we moved south. The glasses fogged over. I suppose it is partly because I remain a relative newcomer — in New York City, everyone is from elsewhere, while in Baltimore everyone was born and raised here or was dragged here kicking and screaming by spouses with dreams of tenure twinkling in their eyes — but there’s one aspect of Charm City I still can’t get used to: The rat corpses strewn about. And the relative apathy surrounding them.

Yes, apparently mandating that a magazine run cheerful stories does not preclude taking another swift, gratuitous kick at the ugly-duckling just up the road. After all, what’s more cheerful than schadenfreude? So, onward then with yet another round of pity-the-postindustrial-blight. The Post travel piece just a few months ago lamented that the “long, slow exodus from Baltimore continues” while granting, with all the hopefulness of one talking up a deluxe assisted-living facility to one’s declining parent, “but some folks who study cities say that a place like Baltimore can improve its reality and its reputation in part by getting smaller.” Similarly, the magazine's rat essay describes a city where white flight has left “a population of 621,342 rattling around in a town built for a million.” Both writers must have missed the news that Baltimore’s population is actually increasing.

Of course Baltimore still has problems—enormous ones. While the homicide rate has fallen over the past decade, eight people were fatally shot in the past weekend alone. But surely the journalistic heavyweights of the media capitals of America that bookend Baltimore on the Acela line could find more to write about in the place—good or ill—than the revelation that the city has more than its share of rats. Yes, it does! I’ll never forget the time, in my previous Baltimore home in Hampden, when our feisty cat proudly brought a bloodied one into the house from the backyard.