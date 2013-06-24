When Edward Snowden revealed the scope of the National Security Agency’s domestic surveillance programs earlier this month, he seemed more than comfortable speaking for himself. Just days after the first of his secret documents hit newsstands, Glenn Greenwald of The Guardian published Snowden's identity at his request, along with a lengthy Q&A in which he explains his motives and speculates about his future (“Q: What do you think is going to happen to you? A: ‘Nothing good.’”). Before the week was out, Hollywood was optioning the rights for a mega-drama about the young whistleblower, and Facebook was overflowing with “Save Edward Snowden” pages. Two weeks ago, Snowden didn’t seem to have any intention of going dark. But now, all our information about his whereabouts—and the further NSA bombshells he is rumored to be carrying—is coming through a spokesman who’s well versed in the role of media ringmaster: Julian Assange.

This morning, the founder of WikiLeaks staged his second international conference call about Snowden’s plight, holding forth for an hour and a half with journalists representing every outlet from The New York Times to The Washington Post to ABC and NBC on the line. He said Snowden is “healthy and safe,” and professed “a great deal of personal sympathy” for his fellow leaker, underscoring the parallels between the two men, who have provoked the ire of governments in service to similar ideals. But Snowden and Assange have also faced similar criticism: that they’ve allowed intrigue surrounding their own motives and biographies to upstage the information they set out to share.

Asked if Snowden should have held off on publicizing his identity until he’d been granted asylum, so that the Obama administration’s Orwellian practices wouldn’t be overshadowed by the fugitive’s country hopping, Assange defended not only his new ward, but his own taste for the media’s spotlight. “I was in a very similar situation just a few years ago,” he began. “In a situation where the United States government has perceived, wrongly or rightly, that eliminating Mr. Snowden would eliminate the exposure of its worldwide spying program, the kidnapping or incapacitating of Mr. Snowden must have been considered. So I believe Mr. Snowden was well advised to go public at the time that he did in order to protect his personal safety and the safety of the journalists involved.”

This doesn’t align with the way the press has presented Snowden’s unveiling until now: as a self-sabotaging—if, in the eyes of some, courageous—move that is almost certainly making it tougher for him to find safe haven. “I have no intention of hiding who I am because I know I have done nothing wrong," Snowden is often quoted as saying. But Assange may be right that by broadcasting his identity, Snowden, perhaps unwittingly, made a bid for freedom: If it manages to extradite Snowden, the U.S. is now obligated to grant him something resembling due process. The world is watching.