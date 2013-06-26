



Judd, who died in 1994, never made much of an effort to attract visitors to Marfa, and when he passed away the Chinati Foundation had a piddling $250 in its endowment. But as contemporary art has grown in popularity and in price, Marfa has been transformed—there is now an organic food truck, of course, and the restaurant Cochineal does a mean salad niçoise—and so have the kind of people who make the trek there. In 2005, Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Drasget, the Danish-Norwegian duo best known for their Berlin memorial to gay victims of the Holocaust, underscored the transformation of minimalist art into a luxury good by installing a counterfeit Prada store just off Route 90. (Beyoncé visited Prada Marfa last year, where she performed an impressive star jump.) The doors are always locked, and now the fake store has been infested with bugs.





It’s one thing, though, for artists like Elmgreen and Dragset, with their evidently ersatz shoe emporium, to mock the larger art world’s absorption by the commercial domain. It’s quite another for a corporation itself to get in on the act, underwriting branded material that’s intended not as a critique of commercialization but as a simple PR opportunity. Enter, then, Richard Phillips—an artist who has made his name through a deft imbrication of high art and the commercial sphere. If you’re familiar with the name, it’s probably thanks to a TMZ-friendly exhibition he mounted at one of Gagosian’s many New York spaces last year: a series of giant paintings of Lindsay Lohan, not photorealist so much as just really, really big. He also won a spate of press coverage for a film he made of Lohan, posing à la Brigitte Bardot in Contempt.

Yet Phillips, a not unsophisticated student of media culture, has long been interested in escaping the confines of the gallery. There was a Richard Phillips purse at one point, a collaboration with Jimmy Choo (you could get one for free at Art Basel Miami Beach if you crashed the launch party). There was a Richard Phillips collection from MAC cosmetics (“His bold and beautiful portraits,” the company wheezed, “are highly technical, a refinement of precise, academic painting, so relevant to everything MAC artistry is all about”). He has collaborated with Cartier, Mont Blanc, and the worshipped Paris department store Colette. “You need celebrity endorsement and luxury sponsorship” if you want to make it in the art world today, Phillips told The New York Times, and unlike many other artists who’d agree with that statement sotto voce, he is not ashamed of it at all. What other artist has nabbed a cameo on “Gossip Girl”?

The PR is the art and vice versa.

So Playboy knew what it was doing when it commissioned Phillips for its biggest push yet into the art world. No one else has his easy mastery of art’s unstoppable commercialization, and no one else could make what is evidently a PR put-up job, complete with Playboy bunnies posing on the desert highway, into something that almost feels like art. Other recent attempts to glom onto the art world and its money—like a party Playboy threw last year at (where else?) Art Basel Miami Beach—have seemed more desperate. Playboy Marfa is much more cunning: Not only does it make Playboy’s very desperation for cultural legitimacy into the stuff of art, it also short-circuits the disgust or exhaustion of critics like me by playing its hand in the open.

There’s no space for criticism, since everything you could hate about Playboy Marfa, from its theft of Judd’s legacy to its glorification of a brand that objectifies women, has already been accounted for. If you complain, you mark yourself as someone who just doesn’t know how the game is played—and Phillips doesn’t just play the game, he’s mastered it. Playboy apparently did not require Phillips to incorporate the bunny logo into his work. He went for it anyway, and made it glow in the night, all the better to foreground the mutual transactions among artists, entertainers, corporations, and indeed pornographers. If this feels uncomfortable to you—and Playboy Marfa has come in for a drubbing in the press already—it’s worth recalling that art throughout history has reflected the values and the principles that a society holds in highest regard. So if the art produced today functions primarily as corporate marketing materials or high-yielding assets for a tax-shy 1 percent, it’s a bit naïve to be surprised.