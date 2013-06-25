If you were hoping for any one issue to dominate the political conversation this week, then your timing was off. Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled on affirmative action; today, it ruled on the Voting Rights Act. Last night, a border security bill that paves the way for immigration reform received 67 votes in the Senate. Edward Snowden has gone off the radar somewhere in Moscow. Still, the Supreme Court could rule on gay marriage, and there’s a special election tonight in Massachusetts. In that context, it seems telling that the White House decided to announce a big series of new climate change policies today. It’s also understandable: The climate is one of the GOP’s better issues, in terms of messaging. But it’s probably not an electoral disaster for Democrats, either.

Climate change isn’t a great issue for Democrats because voters just aren’t very concerned about it. According to Pew Research, climate change was the lowest priority issue for this year. It ranked 21st out of 21 choices, beneath strengthening the world’s strongest military, reducing crime beneath relatively low levels, and improving infrastructure, which doesn’t exactly capture the public imagination. Scientists and the public just aren’t on the same page: Just 42 percent think global warming is caused by humans, and only 45 percent say scientists think that the Earth is getting warmer because of human activity. Only 40 percent think climate change is a major threat.

From here, it’s easy to argue that President Obama’s new climate initiative will hurt Democrats in 2014. Republicans can argue that measures to reduce carbon emissions will hurt economic growth and force consumers to pay higher energy prices. That’s a decent message during a period of weak growth, and it’s an especially good message compared to the GOP’s unpopular opposition to background checks on gun purchases or a pathway to citizenship. Not only is climate a rare pocket-book issue that can help Republicans, but plenty of Senate Democrats are up for reelection in red, energy producing states, like Louisiana and Alaska. And a renewed discussion of climate change certainly won’t help Democrats running in “coal country,” as Politico points out.

But the electoral consequences of Obama’s climate policy will probably be overstated. That’s not because climate policy doesn’t have big electoral consequences, but mainly because Democrats have already incurred the huge, if localized costs of pursuing regulations on carbon emissions.