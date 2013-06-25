In his statement that he won't be handing over Jason Bourne-impersonator Edward Snowden to the Americans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said something that made that record-scratching halt! sound in the brains of most English-speakers who heard it. "In any case, I would not like to deal with such issues because it is like shearing a pig," Putin said. "There's lots of squealing, and little fleece."

Okay, so Putin doesn't want to shear a pig—great? Poor, relieved pig? And: what?

What it means is that it is useless, thankless work: pigs, after all, have no fleece. It is an old, if rather obscure Russian saying that comes from a series that can be best described as "the Devil is a moron" series. The original is: "The devil sheared a pig—lots of squealing, but little fleece." (Also: "The devil struck flint against rock, and got a shower of goblins and mermaids.")

The pig shearing comment, as it was presented to the American public, sounded like something Borat would say, and that is because most things sound ridiculous when translated literally—which is why, yes, I'm about to say it, Borat's speech was so funny to our American ears. I frequently run into this issue myself when, offhand, I caution an American friend about someone's "cockroaches" (psychological issues scurrying around the recesses of a normal-seeming brain), or describe someone as a "dick descended from the mountain" (a stranger or interloper), or describe someone as a "cunt with ears" (a ridiculous, useless human), or warn them that they'll be "biting their elbows later." (If you've ever tried it, you'll know it's pretty much impossible and it is a folksy Russian way of saying "you'll regret it." As in, you'll be so twisted by the coulda, shoulda, you'll be trying, futilely, to bite your elbows.)