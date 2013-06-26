For decades, Daniel Ellsberg, the leaker of the Pentagon Papers, has used his celebrated past to condemn the present. He has given hundreds of talks about the alleged crimes and deceits of every president from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama; demanded the impeachment of George W. Bush; called on government employees to leak plans for bombing Iran; and been arrested on several occasions for protesting U.S. foreign policy.

None of this drew much notice from anyone outside of the anti-imperialist left. But now, in the wake of WikiLeaks and the NSA revelations, Ellsberg, the pioneer of Big Leaking, has become everyone’s commentator of choice. He does not disappoint. “In my estimation, there has not been in American history a more important leak than Edward Snowden’s release of NSA material—and that definitely includes the Pentagon Papers 40 years ago,” Ellsberg wrote in the Guardian. Ellsberg also regards Julian Assange and Bradley Manning as heroes and has raised money for WikiLeaks.

One can view such generosity as the latest act of anti-authoritarian solidarity by a 1960s radical or, less kindly, as an old man’s attempt to preserve and extend his legacy as the first American to pass explosive government secrets to the media. In any case, Ellsberg has been eager to bestow his blessing on Snowden and Manning and to echo their civil libertarian alarms. In the Guardian, Ellsberg wrote that Snowden “gives us the possibility to roll back a key part of what has amounted to an ‘executive coup’ against the U.S. constitution.”

Whatever his motivations, Ellsberg’s admiration for the two contemporary leakers neglects what distinguishes him from them, and, ultimately, may make his defiant act more significant. Most Americans probably don’t realize that, until the New York Times began publishing the Pentagon Papers in 1971, Ellsberg was a respected, if self-doubting, member of the club. He graduated summa cum laude from Harvard and, after a stint as a Marine officer, returned for a PhD in economics. Then he moved on to the Pentagon and the Rand Corporation, becoming a favorite advisor first to Robert McNamara and then to Henry Kissinger. “I have learned more from Dan Ellsberg," Kissinger told an audience at Rand, "than from any other person in Vietnam.” Ironically, Ellsberg’s first visit to the country in 1961 had convinced him that the U.S. could never defeat the rebellion led by Ho Chi Minh. But he largely kept such thoughts to himself.