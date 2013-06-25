Davis is an accomplished lawyer today, but at the outset of her adult life, she had no intention of even going to college. (She would later be the first in her family to do so; her mother was a single parent, with an education cut short at the sixth grade, who worked in an ice cream shop.) According to a 1996 Fort Worth Star-Telegram profile of Davis, written when she first ran for Fort Worth city councilor, she chose to marry right out of high school and await the birth of her older daughter in a mobile home she shared with her first husband outside Dallas. Davis got on the path to a legal career after her first marriage ended and she joined a community college paralegal program, working two jobs to attend school.

Love her or hate her

Davis is a rallying figure for the beleaguered Texas Democratic party and, in the Texas Monthly’s telling, “inspires an almost visceral dislike” among the state’s uber-conservatives. Accordingly, Davis was on the receiving end of a two-year attempt by Texas Republicans to shred her senatorial district. Having defeated a longtime incumbent for her seat in 2008, Davis has already attracted two Republican challengers for her reelection in 2014.

Known as a dogged legislator, Davis, by her fourth month in the Texas Senate, had introduced nearly 70 bills, from consumer protections to an electricity regulation overhaul. She has been the force behind meaty fights over Texas laws that protect what amounts to loansharking. But she is nonetheless eager to be at the center of the most turbulent ideological fights that take place in the Senate, as today’s filibuster makes clear. She once invoked her experience as a single mother toiling at two jobs to oppose a strict voter ID measure.

A women’s rights advocate