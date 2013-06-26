Back in April when I was following Paul for this issue's cover story, he and I talked briefly after an anti-government-regulation rally in western Kentucky. As I expected, he launched into a lengthy explication of all the ways regulation is hurtful and useless and, often, beside the point. Sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions from coal smoke stacks, Paul told me, have "been going down for forty years, they’re a little lower every decade." And yet, Paul said, feigning bemusement, "the regulators who come in and the liberals, they just want to say, we gotta go lower, we gotta go lower."

I asked him why he thought these environmental advocates and regulators did this, what motivated them. "I think some of them are genuinely trying to make the environment cleaner," he said.

But they don’t realize the environment has been getting cleaner, and when you have a lot of this going on, the question I like to ask is: "When do you think we had the most pollution in our country?" And you know when it was? Probably 1890. So we’ve been getting cleaner since 1890. Now some of that is government rules, but we’ve been getting cleaner for a long time. The dirtiest it probably ever was, was when we learned to burn coal but we burned it in individual fireplaces. When a million or ten million people in London were all burning coal, the air was thick with the soot of coal. In the 1920s and teens, Pittsburgh was thick with the emissions from making steel, but it’s gotten better. But instead the left says the sky is falling and the polar bears are drowning and the statue of liberty is drowning! It’s hysterics.

In case you didn't follow that: Government regulation of coal is bad and useless, and environmentalists talking about smoke stacks polluting the air are hysterical. The reason the former is bad and useless is that the air has been getting cleaner. The air has been getting cleaner because of government rules, which, so bad and useless otherwise, have here produced a result—cleaner air that gets increasingly more clean with time—which, again, is what makes the liberals and environmentalists look crazy. Which all, somehow, proves to Paul that regulation now, to deal with a different but similar problem—global warming or drowning polar bears—is not the answer, because regulation doesn't work. Which is why the environmentalists are crazy for wanting it. Get it?

Paul did not understand my confusion. The fact that similar histrionics on the part of environmentalists a century ago was what brought about those "government rules"—the ones that have been making the air cleaner and those smoke stacks less toxic—was a step in the proof that Paul easily leapfrogged over. The missing logical leap did not seem to trouble, or even puzzle him.

Or consider the logical contortions required to get to the conclusion of Dr. John C. Willke, the guy who infamously instilled in Todd Akin the notion that a woman has innate defenses that keep her from getting pregnant in cases of rape (mostly because "She's frightened, tight, and so on."). When confronted by the demonstrable fact that banning—you know, like regulating, but worse?—abortion does not annihilate the practice, but simply pushes it into illegal channels that are far less safe for women, Willke had a similar line of logic: "[T]his time around, illegal abortions will be considerably safer than they were," Willke said. “People who do them have had a great deal of experience.”