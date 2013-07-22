I didn't have much clue about Hong Kong before I moved here a year ago. I remember hearing a story from a colleague in DC, where I was coming from, of landing at the old airport that stuck out into the harbor. Jumbo jets would have to sharply careen over the dark moldy apartment blocks in Kowloon, green mountains rising in the background.

That was the image in my mind before I arrived. It was dramatically storming on the night my colleague had flown in, but when I landed midday last June there was a smog of yellow clouds hanging over the new airport, which sticks out into the sea from an outer island. The place didn't look nearly as photogenic as I'd hoped.

The fast train into the city passes channels of grey water and in the distance clean hive-like blocks, equivalent of suburbs if suburbs could be grimly futuristic mammoths rising out of the jungle.

In the months since then it's been great fun exploring a city I'd only thought of as being a rather small contained urban area, not the efficiently sprawling, green, and steep place that it is. Up to the New Territories you can take a subway line out to a bus on to a taxi ride then hike for hours up mountain paths, and be on beaches until dusk then take a little boat back in the dark next to a cave-lined coastline to the small fishing town where you caught the bus.