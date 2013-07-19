In 1997, in a far corner of the world of sound, Oregon audiologist Marsha Johnson came across a girl who couldn’t bear the noise her father made when he chewed his fingernails. Similar cases started trickling into her small clinic in Portland—people who, around puberty, had developed acute problems related to specific noises. She began to talk to fellow audiologists about it, including the eminent Professor Pawel Jastreboff of the Emory School of Medicine. Johnson initially named this condition “soft sound sensitivity,” because that’s exactly what it seemed to be: low-decibel sounds that were both common and unbearable. (She still thinks that’s a more precise term than misophonia, which means hatred of sound.) Having seen hundreds of misophones since then, Johnson has become a leading advocate for the disorder, creating an online forum for sufferers and helping to organize the Arizona conference.

Johnson and a half-dozen other experts in this country view misophonia as an “old brain” problem, likely located in the part of the cortex that processes emotion and that evolved long ago. “When people hear these sounds, they react with intense emotion,” she says. “It isn’t a higher cognitive function where you’re going, I don’t like white chocolate lattes. This is like a yellow jacket sting: You immediately slap, jump, run, and scream.”

In 2002, Jastreboff and his wife, Margaret, published a paper with the respected Australian and New Zealand Journal of Audiology that introduced the term “misophonia.” The condition still isn’t widely understood, and there are audiologists who prefer to lump it in with hyperacusis and other hearing disorders. Still, soft sound sensitivity is gradually getting wider recognition. In 2012, talk-show host Kelly Ripa came out on television as a sufferer. She told ABC News, “The sounds of swallowing and chewing make me insane.”

It’s impossible to know how many people suffer from misophonia, and Johnson guesses that many misophones have been given other, incorrect diagnoses. But of the 4,000 misophones who post on her Web forum, “Sound Sensitivity,” a half-dozen were at the Marriott Hotel this March, along with about 25 psychologists and audiologists. And among that group, Tabachneck—now a paunchy 38-year-old I.T. specialist—was a sort of star. His plaintive song “Misophone” (lyrics: “It wasn’t quirky / It wasn’t funny / It wasn’t something any drink could wash away”) had circulated online before the conference, and a few misophonic groupies had shown up. Scott, a fortysomething electrical engineer, approached Tabachneck during a break between talks. “It’s a work of art,” he said, about the song. Soon, they started talking sonic triggers. Scott had a problem with sniffling.

“Burping has always bothered me,” Tabachneck responded. “And my girlfriend does this thing where she cracks her neck ...”

“Oh God, no ...”

“Yeah, where you snap back like that.” He silently imitated the maneuver.

“There’s a woman here who does that,” said Scott. “There’s also where you hear something that sounds like somebody cracking knuckles and all of a sudden you’re hypervigilant.”

“You’re looking to find who cracked their knuckles,” said Tabachneck, nodding. “Always looking. It never ends.”

I heard more than a few conversations like this at the misophonia conference—Seinfeldian discussions of the most teeth- jarringly annoying noises in the world—between misophones speaking with the enthusiasm of people meeting a fellow traveler for the first time. (Seinfeldian, or perhaps Silvermanian: Based on some of the comedian’s public comments, Tabachneck believes that Sarah Silverman—who has tweeted, “I very much do not want to hear your skeleton breaking down food in your mouth please”—is a misophone, too.)

Misophonia isn’t included in the so-called bible of psychiatric diagnoses, which came out on May 18—it’s too recently observed, for one thing. But many of the new disorders in the DSM-V—including hoarding, skin-picking, and in a category for “further research,” Internet gaming disorder and caffeine use disorder—sound a little like misophonia: conditions you might have, or could imagine having, personal quirks viewed in an extreme light. Critics of the new DSM-V argue that everyday life is being pathologized: According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 25 percent of adults have a diagnosable mental disorder in any given year. “Trying to establish when something crosses the line from normality to illness is a total rat’s nest,” says Gary Greenberg, a psychotherapist, author of Book of Woe, and vocal critic of the new DSM-V. “People have been trying to figure out this distinction for centuries, and nobody has done it.”

In the post-Freudian era, psychiatry has essentially punted on the question, coming up with a definition that doesn’t really work: A mental disorder causes people distress or impairment. But sometimes people don’t know they’re impaired, like schizophrenics. Or—in the case of homosexuality, once considered a disorder—the distress is caused by prejudice. “So,” says Greenberg, “the attempt to define ‘mental disorder’ is as doomed as the attempt to define ‘disease.’ ” In reality, you start to identify a disorder both when there’s a demand for services, or a market, as is beginning to be the case with misophonia (which, Greenberg thinks, will probably wind up in the dsm someday because of the specificity of its symptoms).

Whether that makes it mental illness in some abstract sense or not doesn’t really matter for sufferers like Tabachneck, who experience life-altering discomfort on a daily basis. At the end of the conference, Tabachneck performed an acoustic version of “Misophone” for the group of audiologists and psychologists. They gathered around and asked what kind of guitar he uses and how he first realized music was a refuge from his condition. As I stood behind him, taking notes, I absentmindedly sucked on a peppermint, which clicked against my teeth once or twice, the sound barely registering above the level of the pleasant chitchat. Tabachneck wheeled around in the middle of a sentence, his face shifting from warmth to disgust: “What are you doing? Didn’t we talk about this?” he yelled.

Johnson says that misophones will try anything to relieve their pain: “You could say, ‘I’ll hit you on the head with a guitar and it will cure you,’ and you would have a hundred people lined up to pay you five thousand dollars to hit them on the head.” She’s testing a program that uses sound-generating equipment—creating various types of ambient and white noise—to help weaken the individual’s abnormal connection between certain sounds and the autonomous nervous system, paired with cognitive behavioral therapy. Other experimental approaches include neurological feedback, counseling, chiropractic work, acupuncture, dietary changes, and a new-agey serenity prayer. But, desperate for help, misophones often take more practical steps, drowning out the irritating soft sounds with an ocean of ambient noise. At the conference, Johnson mentioned some misophones who work as Zumba instructors or in bowling alleys; others use iPods, MP3 players, fans, water fountains, bubbling fish tanks, air filters, sound pillows, Pandora stations, YouTube channels, expensive hearing aids that block specific frequencies, and headsets that play white noise, lower-frequency “pink noise,” and the lowest-frequency “brown noise.”

In March, Tabachneck conducted his own, small-scale experiment: He went to see The Call at the Magic Johnson theater in Harlem. The Halle Berry thriller was so-so, but the experience was a personal breakthrough. Tabachneck remembers going to see The Artist with his girlfriend and having a terrible time. A couple sitting behind them were talking during the movie. After he scolded them, they started eating popcorn so loudly it seemed to him like a deliberate provocation: “animated smacking off the lips and loud attacks on the crunch.” This time, however, taking advice from one of his new misophonic buddies from the conference, Tabachneck was able to get a headset for the hearing-impaired and a seat toward the back of the theater. With the headset’s thick padding, the popcorn-chomping sounds were dampened, disappearing once the film filled his ears. He relaxed. “People eat popcorn until they get sick of it,” he told me later, “which is usually a half-hour in. So toward the end, I actually removed the headphones to hear the audience’s reaction to the last few scenes. And it was totally worth it.”

Charles Bethea is a journalist based in Atlanta. He has written for The New Yorker, The New York Yimes Magazine, and GQ, among others.