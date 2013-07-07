The Hubbards

Krista and Bryan Hubbard, unable to have children of their own, decided to adopt in Russia, like their friends, the Troncales. Isaac, an ethnic Uzbek born in Podolsk, was 14 months old when the Hubbards brought him home in 2006. He was unable to hold his head up and his eyes were “jiggly,” recalls Krista, an elementary school teacher. It turned out that Isaac had been born severely premature and suffered ischemic brain damage. At three, he was still not talking. Isaac was eventually diagnosed with an autism-spectrum disorder. He had to have several surgeries to loosen the muscles in his eyes and now regularly sees a pediatric neuro-ophthalmologist.

Talkative and intensely friendly, Isaac barely left his dad’s side, hugging him and asking him to play “big bear, little bear.” He just finished the second grade, where he had a therapeutic support staff to help him focus. The care is especially impressive for the family’s modest means. (They have another child, whom they adopted domestically, and one unexpected biological child.) Few of these services, if any, would have been provided to Isaac had he stayed in that orphanage in Podolsk.

The Troncales

The Troncales, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had four biological children when they decided to adopt in 1999. One of their daughters went on a missionary trip to Russia and became attached to a little girl named Anya at an orphanage. Her older sister, Masha, was living in a nearby orphanage for deaf children, even though she could hear. The girls suffer from physiological problems relatedto their parents’ alcoholism; they were taken to an orphanage after a neighbor found eight-year-old Masha digging through the garbage. (A Russian official told the Troncales they could get a “discount” on Masha because she had “a small head.”) After a rough adjustment, the girls now seem to be a core part of the family. Every Sunday, there’s church, followed by a big dinner with the girls’ siblings and their kids (four of whom are also adopted). Masha is now married, and she proudly showed us the photos from her very American wedding, with Anya and her adopted sisters serving as her bridesmaids. Anya is finishing up a nursing degree and is still living at home, where she has the most typically messy American bedroom.

The Wamplers

After Anita Wampler had six miscarriages, she and her husband, Wilbur, found two toddlers in a relatively well-appointed Moscow orphanage and named them Darlton and Jurrell. Both have fetal alcohol syndrome. Darlton is sullen and has several learning disabilities; Jurrell is very social and charismatic, but has the extreme hyperactivity associated with the condition. The boys took Max, the photographer, down into the basement—one of their two playrooms—where they showed him how to ride a RipStik. Anita home-schools the children and the couple has taken the boys to counselors to work with them on their learning disabilities. Eager to bond with his sons, Wilbur, who works in construction, bought a Rosetta Stone set to learn Russian with the boys, who have, of course, forgotten it.

Julia Ioffe is a senior editor for The New Republic. Max Avdeev is a photographer currently based in Moscow, Russia.