The joys and frustrations of fantasy come through exercising a great deal of control over your experience, only then to give it up.

Which is a shame, because it’s pretty good. We follow Berry from a lonely boyhood as the only Jewish kid in his class in Texas; to college at Syracuse; to Hollywood, where one of his first big breaks was writing for “Married ... With Children” and one of his biggest disappointments involved the script for the third Crocodile Dundee movie; to his slow construction of a fantasy mini-empire in the early 2000s, in which he simply started writing about his hobby and found a readership outside of the traditional media ecosystem of gatekeepers and validators; to, finally, the resource-rich bosom of ESPN. In his personal life, meanwhile, there is a marriage, a divorce, and then a storybook happy ending.

While Berry writes with a conversational flair, his sure sense of the fantasy-dude vernacular can lead him to give voice to some pretty unenlightened views. It is one thing to relate the story of a guy who liquored up his girlfriend while they were vacationing in Italy so that he could be free for his league’s draft. It’s another thing not to observe the problems with this, much less to note, “That’s right. Jacob became the first man in history to get a girl drunk to not sleep with her.” Um, high five?

But one shouldn’t just dismiss Fantasy Life as troglodytic wallowing in the worst aspects of bro-dom or solipsistic reverie. Berry aims higher than that—and sometimes he gets there. A few of the stories are moving (the guy who sets his lineup while on chemo), funny-sad (the guy who emerged from an induced coma to ask, “Did I get Romo?”), and, once or twice, sublime. In one story, Maurice Jones-Drew, the accomplished Jacksonville Jaguars running back who was playing in a league with the Chicago Bears’ Matt Forte, implored Forte, “You gotta trade me for me,” all for the sake of Jones-Drew's roster. This masterfully explains this pastime’s oddly Marxist implications—in which millions of fantasy “owners” benefit from others’ labor, and a player can experience something like a reversal of estrangement by “owning” himself. (Or maybe the implications are merely Derridean—we don’t, after all, own the players, only their statistics.) And your desire to know what happens to Berry (the non-fantasy story, of course) keeps you from skipping full pages. Other than its sappy ending—which is so, well, fantastical it seems almost impossible (nonetheless: mazel tov on the twins!)—Berry’s autobiography is gripping.

Moreover, Fantasy Life contains an important insight about the appeal of fantasy sports and the balance between control and chance. The joys and frustrations of fantasy come through exercising a great deal of control over your experience, only then to give it up. You smartly sit a wide receiver when his team’s starting left tackle is out; you cleverly play a running back when his team is likely to blow out its opponent in the hopes that he will get more points from garbage-time yardage. Sometimes your reasoning is strong and you are rewarded; sometimes your reasoning is strong and something flukey happens and you are not rewarded; sometimes your opponent’s reasoning is weak and he gets lucky and beats you anyway. C’est la vie. “All you can do is make the best possible choice, taking every factor into account and letting the game unfold,” Berry sagely shrugs. “This is as good a piece of fantasy advice as you’ll ever hear: Ask yourself what is most likely to happen, play the odds that give yourself the most likely chance to win, and hope for the best.” He adds, “And it’s good advice for life.”

Marc Tracy is a staff writer at The New Republic. Follow him @marcatracy.