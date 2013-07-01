The surveillance scandal, the IRS mess, Republican obstructionism, and general second-term malaise are all conspiring to make Obama the lamest of ducks. And he has less than 1,300 days left.



A quarter of the nation’s bridges are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete. Delays at overcrowded airports cost the country billions of dollars a year, while the pipes that carry our drinking water are reaching the end of their useful lives. Alas, although Obama keeps calling for new spending on infrastructure, Republicans have largely blocked his efforts. But there’s a way for him to peel off a number of GOP lawmakers to support a major infrastructure overhaul. His secret weapon is the Panama Canal.

The fastest, most economical way to ship goods around the world is on a new generation of super-freighters. These ships already ferry about 45 percent of the world’s cargo—and they would carry even more if they could fit through the canal’s century-old locks. This means that, right now, if U.S.-based companies on or near the Atlantic coast want to ship goods to Asia, they usually send containers over land by truck or train to ports on the Pacific Ocean. But the Panama Canal is getting a major upgrade, which means soon those companies will be able to send goods directly from any port on the Atlantic capable of handling the super-freighters.

And that’s where the opportunity lies for Obama. Ports in Norfolk, New York, New Jersey, Baltimore, and Miami will be ready for the super-freighters by around 2015. But other ports, such as Charleston and Savannah, need more work. Without the improvements, the ports could lose business to harbors all across the Americas. (Brazil, for instance, is investing billions in its ports to boost sea traffic to and from Asia, especially China.)

South Carolina and Georgia have been trying, with varying success, to raise the hundreds of millions of dollars needed for dredging and modernizing their ports. But since their governments are already cash poor, their representatives—most of whom happen to be Republican—desperately want Washington to help out. Senator Lindsey Graham has called on the federal government to contribute to port modernization. So have Representatives Tom Price and Tim Scott as well as Nikki Haley, the Republican governor.