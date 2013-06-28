The Boston Globe reports that Irish mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger has been referring to his ongoing trial as “The Big Show,” and who could blame him? Since testimony began two weeks ago, the press—and even the lawyers—haven’t been able to hide their fascination with the drama of Bulger’s life, which turns out to be just as hair-raising as all those movies that were based on him. Witnesses have painted a portrait of a guy who ate two dinners a night with two different lady-friends; claimed to have killed 40 men in his life (he stands accused of murdering 19 people); and cracked jokes like, “Barrett is going downstairs to lie down a bit,” before dragging a rival into a cellar to torture and shoot him.

These tales are so colorful, it almost doesn’t register that they are also true. In the words of one witness, whom Bulger’s gang shot in a case of mistaken identity, the trial is “a three ring circus for the bad guys.’’ (Whitey's romantic appeal has been amplified by his denial that he was a rat for the FBI, or that he killed two women, both of which violate the clannish law of the streets.) But Whitey isn’t the only one being lionized in that Boston courthouse this summer. His old stomping grounds are getting the rose-colored glasses treatment, too.

It’s impossible to talk about Bulger without mentioning the neighborhood where he was feudal lord and patriarch for over two decades: South Boston, or “Southie,” which has come to symbolize a particular variety of gritty urbanism and street smarts, largely thanks to Bulger’s legend and that of his Winter Hill Gang. The day the trial opened, The New York Times made the mistake of declaring Southie dead, defeated by the forces of gentrification and their attendant “glassy condos.” They dubbed this new neighborhood “SoBo”—an abbreviation coined by advertisers and scorned by locals. Bostonians were not amused (as one tweeted, “Go home NYT, you’re drunk”). Thus, on Bulger’s first day back in the national spotlight, the most heated debate in his corner of the Internet was not about him, but about his city, and what it has become.

This isn't new. Bulger has long been a rallying point for the gentrification debate: Essays about South Boston’s transformation seem duty-bound to mention him. A 2005 piece in the Globe’s magazine notes, “A sushi restaurant and a wood-and-brass bar are in the block formerly occupied by the Triple O's, a bucket of blood frequented by members of [Bulger’s] gang.” In a New Yorker article from the year before, Susan Orlean wrote that the residents’ refusal to turn Bulger in, even after he had extorted their businesses and sold drugs to their kids, revealed South Boston as “a sort of sentimental evocation of a small town, with its own rules, its tortured intimacies, its layered loyalties.” Every depiction assumes that the thing Southie stands to lose to the army of invading yuppies is, precisely, its ineffable Whitey-ness.