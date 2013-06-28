But the revelations also bring to the fore a question that has been nagging at me from the moment this story broke: why were Obama, congressional Democrats and liberals more generally so quick to cede territory on the alleged scandal, thereby furthering the impression that something truly terrible had happened in Cincinnati? Not to be all “I told you so,” but I and a few others were warning from the outset that the scandal seemed far less likely to be Nixonian skullduggery than a hamhanded effort by overmatched back-office clerks to enforce the absurdly murky rules surrounding 501(c)(4)s. It was simply implausible to me that a cabal of civil servants had gotten it in their heads to go on an ideological crusade against a bevy of small-fry conservative activist groups—implausible not least because these same civil servants were at the same time leaving unscathed the big conservative groups, such as Karl Rove’s Crossroads GPS, that were having a big impact on elections and were most brazen about testing the boundaries for 501(c)(4) activity.

Yet the administration and their allies on Capitol Hill and in the media decided from the get-to cast off the Cincinnati crew as a rogue unit up to no good, and instead draw the defensive line around the White House. To be fair, it is not hard to see why they took this tack. The IRS was giving all sorts of vibes as if had in fact done something terribly wrong, with the clumsy admission of the impending IG report by administrator Lois Lerner, and with its inexplicable failure to quickly release details on the full scope of the Cincinnati office’s activities and thereby put the Tea Party scrutiny in context. And what was being put out there by the IG and Issa was obviously as incendiary as could be in its bare outlines: the IRS acting as a big-government hit squad tapped right into the darkest paranoia of the conservative psyche. “It was viewed as much more politically toxic than the other” scandals emerging at the same time, involving Benghazi and the collection of AP phone records, said Jim Manley, the former chief spokesman to Harry Reid, and now with QGA Public Affairs.

But, Manley added, the lack of a stronger defense was reflective of a general Democratic queasiness when it comes to standing up for the agency that collects the revenue on which the government depends. “Democrats have always been a little gun shy about defending the proper scope of the IRS," he said. "They’ve always been vulnerable to the charge that ‘you just want to use the IRS to take over government.’ They’ve always felt skittish about that despite fact that we need taxes to run government.”

And even the argument that the White House and other Democrats were left in the dark by the bumbling IRS doesn’t really hold up entirely. Just days after the story broke, there were deeply reported pieces like this one in the New York Times that left one with the strong impression that the scandal was being wildly overstated. Yet Democrats stood by as Issa’s staff selectively leaked incriminating-sounding tidbits, and were muted when George came to testify before the committee, failing to press him more on whether the Tea Party scrutiny was really all that singular.

Not helping matters, of course, was the hysterical coverage in some corners of the mainstream media—on the day after the story broke, Politico had more than a dozen pieces about it on its home page, and the national papers were running multiple stories above the fold on the front page. And when the news about the scrutiny of non-Tea Party groups emerged this week? It was buried deep inside, in short dispatches on pages A12 or A14. Even now, veteran conventional wisdom arbiter Ron Fournier is still demanding a special prosecutor to investigate the agency. Such coverage, together with the usual fulmination of Fox News et al, helps explain why the public has become more convinced of a White House-driven plot at the IRS even as evidence for it faded.