Magazine covers—if I may risk journo-splaining here—are meant to be provocative. That is, they’re meant to provoke you to pick up the magazine while browsing at, say, Hudson News. Once you do so, it’s all over. Perhaps you check the table of contents, perhaps not—but chances are, you’re already sold. (A quick Google search turned up zero studies, but I would bet that most people who pick up a magazine at a newsstand end up buying it.)

In this equation, everybody wins. The magazine has convinced you to pay the inflated cover price, and you’ve been provoked when you need it most: while suffering from the boredom inherent to being shuttled, whether by train or plane, from one place to another. Covers serve a not dissimilar function online: to provoke people to talk about the magazine and visit its website, which generates ad impressions, which translates into a certain number of new subscribers.

Evaluated on these merits, the cover of the latest issue of The New Yorker, out this coming Monday, might be the most successful of any cover this year. Submitted by artist Jack Hunter to a Tumblr a year ago, it features “Sesame Street” characters Bert and Ernie—long rumored to be gay, and more recently proclaimed by the show’s producers to have no sexual orientation—cuddling on the couch, looking at the most recent portrait of the Supreme Court justices on TV. Many people loved it.





Slate’s June Thomas wrote the dissenting opinion. She called the cover “a terrible way to commemorate a major civil-rights victory for gay and lesbian couples” for the reasons stated above: that producers have said the puppets “do not exist beneath the waist” (because, you know, they’re puppets). And because the producers have insisted that Bert and Ernie are just friends, apparently it is insulting of The New Yorker to imply otherwise: