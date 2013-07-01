A week and a few hours after Edward Snowden touched down in Moscow, a week spent confined to the transit-zone hotel at Sheremetyevo airport and somehow still managing to leak things about the NSA's operations in Europe, he did the inevitable and asked Russia for asylum.

To which I say, I told you so. Last week, I wrote that Snowden is unlikely to leave Russia, though it looks like it is not only for the reasons—sticking it to Uncle Sam—that I enumerated. Ironically, it is the U.S. that assured that Snowden would get bogged down in Russia's historically sticky bogs. For the last few days, the U.S. has been working overtime to put pressure on countries that could potentially take Snowden to deny him entry. This culminated in Vice President Joe Biden calling Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa to kindly ask him not to grant asylum to Snowden. Correa, who is a kind of mentee to the late Hugo Chavez and has made his name in part on anti-American populism, took the unusual step of mentioning what he called a "cordial" conversation in his weekly television address. That seemed to spell the end of Snowden's Ecuadorian asylum application, and then Correa said that "it is up to the Russian authorities whether he can leave the Moscow airport for an Ecuadorian embassy."

Then the Russians weighed in. Earlier last week, when it became clear to them that Snowden was not just passing through—and maybe sharing his trove of data—and that this was pissing off the Americans more than the Russians anticipated, Russia's President Valdimir Putin hinted that Snowden was becoming a bit of a headache. "The sooner he chooses his final destination, the better," he said. Today he spoke again, saying, as I predicted, that Russia would not hand over Snowden, in part to show that it is just as sovereign and strong a nation as America, and that Russia takes no commands from nobody. “Russia never gives up anyone to anybody and is not planning to,” Putin said.

But then came the twist: “If he wants to go somewhere and they accept him, please, be my guest. If he wants to say here, there is one condition: He must cease his work aimed at inflicting damage to our American partners, as strange as it may sound from my lips.” What? Since when does Russia make people stop "inflicting damage on our American partners"? Is it a violation of Russia's America-baiting monopoly?