While you were sleeping, the Edward Snowden story has taken another incredible turn towards someone’s high-grossing biopic.

Here's what you missed: According to Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, after hearing the Russian President’s warning that Russia would only grant Snowden asylum if he “cease his work aimed at inflicting damage on our American partners,” Snowden withdrew his request for asylum in Russia. Relatedly, Glenn Greenwald announced that there are more bombshells—probably ones “aimed at inflicting damage on our American partners”—coming. Oliver Stone—yes, Oliver Stone—appeared to take up Snowden’s banner, leaning on Ecuador to allow Snowden in.

Wikileaks has in the meantime been filing asylum requests on Snowden’s behalf—an interesting move, since they were the ones that fucked over Snowden by taking him through Russia—to a total of 21 countries, including Spain, Italy, Finland, Brazil, India, Poland, Switzerland and Venezuela. Those countries are falling off one by one as possible homes for poor Snowden. Brazil has said no, as have Poland, India, Norway, and Spain. This list will only get longer as the day goes on.

The U.S., for its part, has issued a creepy statement, urging Snowden to come back for a “fair trial.” “He has a country to return to, which is the United States of America,” said a State Department spokesman.